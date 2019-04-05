Business

Japan's Naomi Osaka, tennis world No. 1, drops Adidas and signs with Nike

Reuters

World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has agreed a deal with Nike, the sports apparel giant has announced.

The Japanese tennis player, who had previously been tied to rival Adidas, will first wear Nike gear at the Stuttgart Grand Prix later this month, the U.S. sportswear-maker said on its website.

“I’m proud to become a member of the Nike family and excited about getting involved in all of the opportunities Nike has to offer,” said Osaka in the statement.

“Nike has a legendary track record of writing history and I look forward to being a part of those moments for many years to come.”

Osaka has won the last two Grand Slams, having become the first ever Japanese player to win one of the four majors when she overcame Serena Williams at the U.S. Open in September.

“Naomi is an incredible talent to add to our roster and help drive our commitment to inspiring a new generation of female athletes,” Nike VP Amy Montagne added in the statement.

“We are thrilled to have her join our team.”

Osaka’s ascent to the top of the women’s game has made her a hot marketable commodity for the world’s top brands.

She already has deals with All Nippon Airways, car manufacturer Nissan and watch company Citizen, among others.

Naomi Osaka smiles after she claims her first career title at the BNP Paribas Open in March 2018. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA KYODO

