Asia Pacific

Wildfires force thousands to evacuate in South Korea

Reuters

SEOUL - Thousands of firefighters and soldiers are starting to contain wildfires in South Korea on Friday which have killed one person and forced more than 4,000 people to flee their homes, the South Korean government said.

The fires broke out in eastern Gangwon Province on Thursday evening and spread to the cities of Sokcho and Gangneung, burning about 525 hectares (1,297 acres) and some 198 homes, warehouses and other buildings by early Friday, the government said.

About 2,263 citizens were evacuated to gymnasiums and schools by early Friday, down from about 4,230 citizens earlier. 52 schools were closed.

The fire in the Sokcho region has been contained, the government said, while about 50 percent of the fire in the Gangneung region was contained.

President Moon Jae-in has ordered the use of all available resources to extinguish the forest fires, the presidential office said.

Some 872 fire trucks and 3,251 firefighters from all over the country are currently working to contain the wildfire, the National Fire Agency said.

The Ministry of Defense said some 16,500 soldiers, 32 military helicopters and 26 military firetrucks have been deployed as well, and plans to provide meals for 6,800 people.

Some 4 billion won ($3.52 million) in special subsidies will be issued for containing the fires and cleaning up debris, along with 250 million won in disaster relief funds for temporary accomodation and daily necessities for evacuees, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Chinese naval vessels and aircraft, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning and high-tech submarines, take part in a review in the South China Sea last April.
In snub, U.S. won't send warships or top officials to Chinese Navy's 70th anniversary celebrations
The United States has decided not to send warships or senior military officers to celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's People's Liberation Army Navy later this month...
The Amador Convention Center is being built by Chinese contractors along the Pacific side of the Panama Canal.
Washington alarmed as China's 'Belt and Road' construction binge spreads to Americas
China's expansion in Latin America of its "Belt and Road" initiative to build ports and other trade-related facilities is stirring alarm in Washington over Beijing's ambitions in a region that Amer...
Temel Atacocugu a survivor of the March 15 twin mosque massacre, leaves the Christchurch District Court on Friday after alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant appeared for his hearing via audio-visual link from a maximum-security prison in Auckland.
Christchurch massacre gunman Brenton Tarrant charged with 49 more mosque murders
Australian Brenton Tarrant appeared in a New Zealand court on Friday where the suspected white supremacist was charged with an additional 49 counts of murder at two mosques last month. In an att...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A wildfire burns Friday in Donghae, South Korea. | YONHAP / VIA REUTERS

,