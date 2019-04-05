KDDI set to launch smartphone payment service, joining rivals SoftBank and Docomo

Japan’s KDDI Corp. said it will launch a smartphone payment service using QR codes next Tuesday.

With the au Pay service, the telecommunications carrier will join rivals SoftBank Corp. and NTT Docomo Inc., which already offer similar services.

KDDI’s service will be available through its electronic money app, which users can reload with money from their bank accounts or other sources.

The promote the service, the company will offer incentives such as loyalty points for customers who add electronic money to their accounts.

The company aims to increase the number of stores accepting the service in cooperation with online shopping mall operator Rakuten Inc. and online flea market operator Mercari Inc.