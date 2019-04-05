Pierre Taki of Japan techno-pop duo Denki Groove out on ¥4 million bail following cocaine charge

Pierre Taki, an actor and member of Japanese techno-pop duo Denki Groove, was released Thursday on bail of ¥4 million ($35,900) after he was indicted earlier this week on a charge of using cocaine.

“Because of my anti-social behavior, I caused trouble and worry for many people. I’m very sorry,” said Taki, wearing a black suit with a black tie as he appeared in front of the media shortly after being released from police custody.

The 51-year-old, whose real name is Masanori Taki, was arrested on March 12 on suspicion of violating the narcotics control law by inhaling a small amount of cocaine at an apartment, which was not his own home, in Tokyo. A lawyer representing him requested his release on bail a day after he was indicted Tuesday.

Denki Groove has performed at a number of overseas music and dance festivals. This year, the group, which also includes Takkyu Ishino, took part in a tour to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Taki is also known as the Japanese voice of snowman Olaf in the hit Disney animated film “Frozen” and has appeared in a number of films and TV dramas.

Investigators said Taki told them he had been using cocaine and cannabis since his 20s.