World

Napoleon love letters to Josephine go for over €500,000

AFP-JIJI

PARIS - Three love letters from Napoleon Bonaparte to his wife, Josephine, written between 1796 and 1804, were sold for a total of €513,000 ($575,000) on Thursday, the Drouot auction house said.

“No letter from you my adorable friend, you must have very sweet preoccupations since you forget your husband who, though in the midst of business and extremely tired thinks only and desires only you,” the French leader said in one letter written during the Italian campaign in 1796.

The historically themed auction run by the French Ader and Aguttes houses also included a rare Enigma encryption machine, used by Nazi Germany during World War II, which went for €48,100.

The items were part of a vast sell-off by the French state of the collection amassed by the collapsed investment firm Aristophil.

It was shut down amid a scandal four years ago, taking €850 million ($1 billion) of its investors’ money with it.

The previous 14 auctions, held last year, brought in €26.4 million.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This image released Thursday shows Timmothy Pitzen (left) and an "Age Progression" image of Pitzen at 13. U.S. police were working Thursday to confirm whether a teenager found a day earlier was the same boy who went missing eight years ago after his mother was found dead.
Man found wandering in Kentucky claiming to be boy missing since 2011 was in fact ex-con pulling ...
A young man's claim to be an Illinois boy who disappeared under tragic circumstances eight years ago was disproved by DNA tests, the FBI said Thursday, dashing hopes that the baffling case had fina...
A Russian solder stands guard by a Pansyr-S1 air defense system on the Kotelny Island, part of the New Siberian Islands archipelago located between the Laptev Sea and the East Siberian Sea, Russia, Wednesday. Russia has made reaffirming its military presence in the Arctic the top priority amid an intensifying international rivalry over the region that is believed to hold up to one-quarter of the planet's undiscovered oil and gas.
Russia revamps Arctic military base to stake huge claim on resource-rich region
Missile launchers ply icy roads and air defense systems point menacingly into the sky at this Arctic military outpost, a key vantage point for Russia to project its power over the resource-rich pol...
People run and bike at Westchester Lagoon in Anchorage, Alaska, with the snow-covered Chugach Mountains in the distance Wednesday. Much of Anchorage's snow disappeared as Alaska experienced unseasonably warm weather in March.
Warming trend seen as high March temperatures shorten Alaska winter, fuel fire fears
Unusually high March temperatures lopped weeks off Alaska's long winter and reflect a warming climate trend, state climate experts say. March is normally reliable for dog mushing and cross-count...

, ,