Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, laast year. Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie announced Thursday in a series of tweets that they have finalized their divorce, ending a 25-year marriage that played a role in the creation of the online shopping giant. | EVAN AGOSTINI / INVISION / VIA AP

Amazon's Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie finalize divorce

AP

NEW YORK - Amazon says founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has finalized his divorce with wife MacKenzie, giving her a separate stake in the online shopping giant.

MacKenzie Bezos will get 4 percent of Amazon when the divorce is approved, which is expected to happen in about 90 days. Before the separation, Jeff Bezos had a 16 percent stake in Amazon worth more than $140 billion, making him one of the world’s richest people.

In a tweet , MacKenzie said that she was giving up all of her interests in The Washington Post, the newspaper that Jeff Bezos bought in 2013, and Blue Origin, the space exploration company he founded.

“I’m grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process,” Jeff Bezos said in a tweet Thursday. “And am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents.”

