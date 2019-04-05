World

Libyan strongman Khalifa Hifter orders forces to march on U.N.-backed regime in Tripoli, sparking war fears

AP

BENGHAZI, LIBYA - Libyan army commander Khalifa Hifter on Thursday ordered his forces to march on Tripoli, the capital of the U.N.-backed government, sparking fears of a major showdown with rival militias.

The order posted in an audio recording online came as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the North African country and expressed fears of new confrontations.

Hifter, who commands the so-called Libya National Army based in the east, described his forces’ move as a “victorious march” to “shake the lands under the feet of the unjust bunch.”

“We are coming Tripoli, we are coming,” he said.

Hifter urged his forces to enter the city peacefully and only raise their weapons “in the face of those who seek injustice and prefer confrontation and fighting.”

He also urged his forces not to open fire on any civilians or those who are unarmed.

“Those who lay down their weapons are safe, and those who raise the white banner are safe,” he said.

Tripoli is under the control of a weak U.N.-backed government and aligned militias, which are rival to the east-based administration and Hifter’s army.

Hifter’s message, which was posted on the Facebook page of the army’s media office, comes a day after his forces edged closer to Tripoli and took over the town of Gharyan, 50 km (31 miles) from Tripoli without much fighting.

The announcement of an initiative on Tripoli comes days before a U.N.-brokered conference aimed at bridging the gap among Libya’s factions to draw a road map for new elections and end the country’s split.

Guterres is the second U.N. chief to visit Libya since the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed Libya’s long-time ruler Moammar Gadhafi. Ban Ki-moon visited in October 2014. Libya, the oil-rich North African country, fell in series of civil wars in different towns and cities, where heavily armed militias fought over power and oil.

Guterres, who was to hold a news conference in Tripoli later on Thursday, said on Twitter that he is “deeply concerned by the military movement taking place in Libya and the risk of confrontation.”

“There is no military solution,” he said. “Only intra-Libyan dialogue can solve Libyan problems.”

Gharyan is the closest Hifter’s forces have made it to Tripoli.

“I am sipping coffee now in Gharyan,” Hifter’s top aide, Abdel-Salam al-Hassi, told The Associated Press over the phone. “God willing, we will enter the rest of the cities without clashes.”

Skirmishes were reported overnight in the mountain district of al-Assabaah, near Gharyan, in which two people — a resident and a militiaman — were killed, according to the media office of Hifter’s forces.

The European Union’s mission to Libya on Thursday also expressed concern over “the military buildup underway in Libya and the escalatory rhetoric which seriously risks leading to an uncontrollable confrontation.”

Hifter’s army has spread its footprint from eastern Libya where it first battled mostly Islamic militias and Islamist groups, starting in 2014. The campaign then extended southward as Hifter’s forces took control of key towns and border crossings earlier this year and now is pushing west, toward Tripoli.

Hifter, who is backed by Egypt and Gulf Arab nations such as the United Arab Emirates, has labeled his rivals as “terrorists” and said in more than one occasion that “liberating” Tripoli is his ultimate goal.

Since Gadhafi’s ouster and killing, Libya has descended into chaos, with two rival administrations and an array of militias fighting over power and oil fields.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg attends a dinner with the U.S. president and business leaders in Bedminster, New Jersey, last August. He said Thursday the company remained confident in the "fundamental safety" of its 737 MAX aircraft, which has been grounded worldwide after two deadly creashes. The statement came after Ethiopian authorities reported the crew of a doomed flight last month had followed company procedures but could not regain control before crashing near Addis Ababa.
Next of kin demand justice as Ethiopian report says faulty sensor data led to Boeing Max jetliner...
A doomed Ethiopian Airlines jet suffered from faulty readings by a key sensor, and pilots followed Boeing's recommended procedures when the plane started to nose dive but could not avoid crashin...
This image released Thursday shows Timmothy Pitzen (left) and an "Age Progression" image of Pitzen at 13. U.S. police were working Thursday to confirm whether a teenager found a day earlier was the same boy who went missing eight years ago after his mother was found dead.
Police, FBI trying to verify if teen found wandering in Kentucky is boy missing since 2011
Authorities conducted DNA testing to try to determine Thursday whether a teenager found wandering in Kentucky is who he claims to be — an Illinois boy who disappeared eight years ago around the tim...
House Rules Committee Chair James McGovern, D-Mass., reads how the House voted to end American involvement in the Yemen war, rebuffing the Trump administration's support for the Saudi-led military campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday, though President Trump is expected to veto it.
House votes to end U.S. support for Yemen war, rebuffing Trump ahead of expected veto
The House on Thursday voted to end American involvement in the Yemen war, rebuffing the Trump administration's support for the military campaign led by Saudi Arabia. The bill now heads to Presid...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This grab obtained from a video published on the LNA War Information Division's Facebook page Wednesday allegedly shows military convoys heading toward western Libya. Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops on Thursday to "advance" on Tripoli, seat of the internationally recognised unity government, after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warned against a major flare-up. | LNA WAR INFORMATION DIVISION / VIA AFP-JIJI Libya unity government Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj (right) attends a graduation ceremony for new coast guard cadets in Tripoli in January, and Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who heads the rival government that operates from the eastern Libyan city of Bayda, is at a military parade in Benghazi last May. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,