Honda's N-Box is top-selling vehicle in Japan for second year in a row

Honda Motor Co.’s N-Box minivehicle topped Japan’s sales rankings for new vehicles for the second consecutive year in fiscal 2018, taking a huge lead over runner-up Suzuki, industry data showed Thursday.

Sales of the N-Box totaled 239,706 units.

Seven of the top 10 models were minivehicles with engine displacements of up to 660 cubic centimeters. They were also same seven that made the top 10 list the previous year, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Demand continued to be brisk for minivehicles partly because an increasing number are equipped with advanced driving support systems.

Ranked second was Suzuki Motor Corp.’s Spacia, with sales of 158,397 units, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co.’s Tanto, with sales of 142,550 units.

Other than minivehicles, Nissan’s Note subcompact came sixth, with 131,760 units. A hybrid version of the Note also continued to fare well.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s Aqua hybrid compact ranked seventh, with 127,889 units, while its Prius hybrid was placed eighth, with 115,123 units.

Support for models with high fuel efficiency, including minivehicles, grew.

For March alone, the N-Box stayed at the top for the 19th straight month, with sales of 26,418 units.