Dollar falls below ¥111.40 in Tokyo trading

The dollar eased below ¥111.40 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, hit by selling to lock in profits.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.35-35, down from ¥111.51-51 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1240-1241, up from $1.1236-1237, and at ¥125.16-17, down from ¥125.30-31.

The dollar temporarily topped ¥111.52 toward midmorning on purchases by Japanese importers and investors heartened by stock price rises in Tokyo and other parts of Asia.

But the greenback bowed to selling by profit-takers in the wake of stock market downturns and a pause in the key U.S. long-term interest rate’s increase in off-hours trading, market sources said.

In late trading, the dollar moved in a tight range amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives.

The weak reading of the Institute for Supply Management nonmanufacturing index for March, released on Wednesday, put a damper on “risk-on” buying of the dollar vis-a-vis the yen, a currency broker said.

However, the White House’s announcement that President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday boosted hopes for a U.S.-China trade agreement and supported the dollar, the broker also said.

Meanwhile, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said investors cannot tilt their positions either way until it becomes certain whether or not Trump and Liu will be able to strike a deal.