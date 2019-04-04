Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building on Wednesday during a ceremony to unveil a grand piano decorated by artist Yayoi Kusama. | KYODO

Yayoi Kusama polka-dotted piano set up for public use at Tokyo metro building, with view from 200 meters high

Tokyoites looking for a great place to play their favorite Mozart piece take note: The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has set up a grand piano for visitors to the 45th floor of its No. 1 building in Shinjuku Ward, giving people of all skill levels a chance to perform while taking in dazzling views of the city.

Renowned Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama, an “honorary citizen” of Tokyo, decorated the piano with yellow and black patterns. It was donated by a Tokyoite and is around 30 years old.

After the renovated 202-meter-high South Observation Deck reopens Monday, visitors will be able to line up to play the grand piano for about five minutes each.

“I hope that both those who are confident in their piano skills and those who are not will deliver melodies from the metropolitan government building to the world,” Gov. Yuriko Koike said at an event Wednesday to unveil the piano.

Last June, the metropolitan government solicited a donation of a grand piano from Tokyo citizens. The chosen instrument was in the best shape out of the eight offers received.

With a goal toward promoting interaction between visitors and residents, many organizations and groups in Japan have installed pianos in public places that are available for use by anyone.

