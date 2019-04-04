This photo provided by AuctionArt/Drouot on Wednesday shows the revolver believed used by Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh to take his own life. Hailed by some as the art world's most famous weapon, Auction Art says it expects the gun to raise tens of thousands of euros. The auction will be held at the Drouot auction center June 19. | STEPHANE BRIOLANT, AUCTIONART / DROUOT / VIA AP

Pistol possibly used by Vincent Van Gogh to kill himself up for auction

AP

PARIS - A Paris auction house says it’s selling a revolver that was possibly used by Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh to take his own life.

Described by some as the art world’s most famous weapon, the 7mm pocket revolver will be put up for sale by Auction Art on June 19.

The handgun was discovered in the 1960s in fields in the northern French village of Auvers-sur-Oise, where Van Gogh is widely believed to have shot himself in the chest in 1890. He died two days later.

A book by Pulitzer-Prize winning authors has questioned that version of the painter’s death, concluding that Van Gogh was shot by two teenagers.

The revolver going under the hammer in Paris was part of a 2016 exhibition at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

