Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah leaves after speaking at an event in Bandar Seri Begawan Wednesday. The sultan called for Islamic teachings in the country to be strengthened as strict new sharia punishments, including death by stoning for gay sex and adultery, were due to come into force the same day. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

U.N. slams Brunei's Sharia laws condemning gays, adulterers as violation of human rights

Reuters

UNITED NATIONS - Brunei is violating human rights by implementing Islamic laws that would allow death by stoning for adultery and homosexuality, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

Brunei, a Muslim-majority former British protectorate with a population of around 400,000, on Wednesday began implementing Sharia laws, which punish sodomy, adultery and rape with the death penalty — including by stoning, and theft with amputation.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “believes that human rights are to be upheld in relation to every person everywhere without any kind of discrimination,” said U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

“The legislation approved is in clear violation with the principles expressed,” he said. “So long as people face criminalization, bias and violence based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or sex characteristics, we must redouble our efforts to end these violations.

“Everyone is entitled to live free and equal in dignity and rights,” Dujarric said.

Brunei has defended its right to implement the laws, elements of which were first adopted in 2014 and which have been rolled out in phases since then.

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, 72, is the world’s second-longest reigning monarch and is prime minister of the oil-rich country. He ranks as one of the world’s wealthiest people.

Oscar-winning actor George Clooney has called for a boycott of luxury hotels owned by The Brunei Investment Company, such as the Beverly Hills Hotel, the Dorchester in London and the Plaza Athenee in Paris.

The United States on Tuesday criticized Brunei’s decision to implement the laws and urged it to ratify and implement the United Nations Convention Against Torture.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Thailand's Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit speaks to the media on Wednesday.
Thai junta files sedition complaint against new party leader
Thailand's ruling junta has filed a complaint accusing the leader of a popular new political party of sedition and aiding criminals, a move that its target described as politically motivated.
A May 2018 amateur poster created to celebrate and promote the Australian Space Agency. "Cobber," like "mate," is slang for "friend."
Australia plans to mine moon water within five years
Australia is joining the growing number of nations looking to compete in space, from launching microsatellites that track sheep to mining water on the moon. Its advantage? Half the country alrea...
Women watch the funeral procession of suspected rebel Aqib Ahmed Kumar in the village of Hillow, south of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Monday. Police said four suspected rebels had been killed in a gunbattle with Indian forces.
Facebook and Twitter find themselves ensnared by Indian-Pakistani rivalry
Pakistani social media campaigner Hanzala Tayyab leads about 300 ultranationalist cyberwarriors fighting an internet war with archfoe India in a battle that is increasingly sucking in global tech g...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah leaves after speaking at an event in Bandar Seri Begawan Wednesday. The sultan called for Islamic teachings in the country to be strengthened as strict new sharia punishments, including death by stoning for gay sex and adultery, were due to come into force the same day. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,