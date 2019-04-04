U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Republican Congressional Committee Annual Spring Dinner in Washington Tuesday. Trump said he is "100 percent" prepared to close down the U.S.-Mexico border, warning Congress and Central American governments to take action to stem the flow of migrants into the country. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Trump again threatens Mexico border closure, throws ball back to Congress, draws business outcry

Reuters

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump again threatened on Wednesday to close the U.S. border with Mexico, this time calling on Congress to take steps immediately to deal with immigration and security loopholes that he says are creating a national emergency.

“Congress must get together and immediately eliminate the loopholes at the Border!” Trump wrote in a Twitter post. “If no action, Border, or large sections of Border, will close. This is a National Emergency!”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to close the border to stem what he calls a tide of illegal immigration. On Friday, he said he would close the border this week unless Mexico took steps to stop illegal migration.

The threat drew an outcry from business leaders and others, who said the move could disrupt legal crossings and billions of dollars in trade. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the largest U.S. business lobbying group, said it contacted the White House to discuss the negative impact of a border closure.

Trump took a step back on Tuesday, saying action by Mexico in recent days had eased pressure on U.S. ports of entry. But he revived the closure warning on Wednesday in a bid to pressure Congress to act.

White House adviser Mercedes Schlapp said on Wednesday that progress is being made with Mexico on immigration issues but she declined comment on whether the border would be closed this week.

“Our resources are being stretched thin. The system is overwhelmed,” she told reporters at the White House. “We are seeing our border patrol commissioner make it very clear that we are at a breaking point.”

Trump has made fighting illegal immigration from Mexico a key part of his agenda but shutting down one of the world’s most used borders might be a step too far even for many of his fellow Republicans.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that closing the border could have devastating economic consequences, and joined his Democratic colleagues in warning Trump against such a move.

The White House is looking closely at ways to lessen the economic impact of a border shutdown, Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence (left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , addresses a Joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
NATO chief tells Congress of 'serious' alliance divisions, calls for defense budget boost
In the first address to Congress by a NATO head, Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday acknowledged serious divisions within the alliance and called for bigger defense budgets to cope with global challenge...
Migrants stand on the deck of a Sea-Watch rescue ship after being rescued off Libya Wednesday. The German humanitarian group Sea-Watch says the ship it operates in the central Mediterranean Sea has rescued 64 migrants off Libya.
Italy refusing port to 64 migrants rescued off Libya by German NGO ship
Italy's interior minister said Wednesday that he won't offer safe harbor to 64 migrants rescued off Libya by the German humanitarian group Sea-Watch. Sea-Watch tweeted that the people brought to...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the National Republican Congressional Committee Annual Spring Dinner in Washington on Tuesday,. Trump said Republicans would wait until after the 2020 election to vote on a replacement for Obamacare, abruptly halting a push he began just last week and guaranteeing that the issue will take center stage in his re-election campaign.
Trump claims he wasn't seeking pre-election health care vote
Amid blowback from Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump switched gears again Wednesday, suggesting he never wanted Congress to vote to replace the Affordable Care Act until after the 2020 election....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Republican Congressional Committee Annual Spring Dinner in Washington Tuesday. Trump said he is "100 percent" prepared to close down the U.S.-Mexico border, warning Congress and Central American governments to take action to stem the flow of migrants into the country. | AFP-JIJI Cars wait to cross the San Ysidro Port of Entry border crossing that connects the U.S.-Mexico border cities of San Diejo, California, and Tijuana seen from Tijuana, in Baja California state, Mexico, on March 29. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,