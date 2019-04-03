The Epsilon-3 rocket lifts off from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture in January 2018. Authorities have reportedly recognized the October 2016 suicide of a man involved in satellite control operations at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Tsukuba Space Center as a work-related death. | KYODO

National

Japanese authorities say suicide of JAXA contractor was work-related

JIJI

Japanese authorities have recognized the October 2016 suicide of a man involved in satellite control operations at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Tsukuba Space Center as a work-related death, it was learned Wednesday.

The labor standards inspection office of Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture ruled on Tuesday that Yukinobu Sato’s death was due to adjustment disorder caused by strong psychological stress from his work, the bereaved family told a news conference Wednesday.

Sato, then 31, was working on control operations for the greenhouse gas-observing satellite Ibuki at the space center in the eastern Japan prefecture. He took his own life at his home.

In October 2015, Sato was transferred from Tokyo-based system development firm Software Consultant Corp. to group company Space Engineering Development Co.

He was involved in the satellite control operations based on Space Engineering’s contract with JAXA.

According to the bereaved family’s lawyer, the Tsuchiura office recognized that Sato had been involved in software development, in addition to the control operations, and had too many quotas imposed on him.

The office also said that Sato had problems with his supervisor, who scolded him when he turned in an overtime work application.

Taking into account the major change in Sato’s workload and work duties, the office decided that he was under strong mental stress.

At the news conference, Sato’s mother, Hisae, 60, described him as a “kind and sincere son with a strong sense of responsibility.”

“No lives should ever be lost because of work,” she said.

Space Engineering said it takes the matter seriously and will handle the case carefully.

JAXA said the agency will work to assess the situation, including whether it had any room for improvement as the entity that commissioned the control operations.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign tourists are seen at Kyoto Station. The government is urging operators websites related to public transportation to fix English mistranslations as the country gears up for an influx of foreign tourists during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
'Forgotten Center': Japan calls on website operators to fix odd translations amid tourism influx
"Forgotten Center" instead of "Lost and Found" is just one of the mistranslations discovered on websites that may puzzle foreign tourists in Japan, the government said Wednesday, urging the oper...
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko attend a concert celebrating their 60 years of marriage and 30 years of the Emperor's reign at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Emperor cancels attendance at rituals and other events due to cough
Emperor Akihito canceled his attendance at the rituals and other events scheduled for Wednesday after developing a cough the previous night, the Imperial Household Agency has said. The a...
A Todan employee checks a calendar bearing the kanji for Reiwa, Japan's next Imperial era name, at a production plant in Ibaraki Prefecture on Monday. The new era name was announced earlier the same day.
For Tokyo calendar maker, announcement of Reiwa era name was cue to get printers rolling
At the Tokyo offices of a major calendar maker on Monday, executives and employees crowded around a television broke into applause as Reiwa, the country's next Imperial era name, was announced. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Epsilon-3 rocket lifts off from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture in January 2018. Authorities have reportedly recognized the October 2016 suicide of a man involved in satellite control operations at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Tsukuba Space Center as a work-related death. | KYODO

,