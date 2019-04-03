World

Footage shows U.K. soldiers shooting at image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

AP

LONDON - Britain’s military said Wednesday it had launched an investigation after soldiers were filmed apparently using a picture of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for target practice.

Footage posted on social media showed members of the Parachute Regiment in Afghanistan shooting at an image of Corbyn, Britain’s main opposition leader.

Corbyn, a veteran socialist, has often been critical of British military campaigns overseas.

The British Army said the apparent behavior “is totally unacceptable and falls well below the high standards the army expects. A full investigation has been launched.”

Labour defense spokeswoman Nia Griffith tweeted that the video was “shocking and completely unacceptable.” She said it was “right that the army is carrying out a full investigation.”

Conservative lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, a former soldier, said the video was “disgraceful.”

Politicians have reported increased threats and fears for their safety amid heightened tensions over Brexit.

Last month, a man angry about Brexit was sentenced to 28 days in prison for hitting Corbyn with an egg.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

First images of Saudi nuclear reactor show plant nearing finish
Saudi Arabia is nearing completion of its first nuclear reactor, satellite images of the facility show, triggering warnings about the risks of the kingdom using the technology without signing up...
Turkey's main opposition party CHP candidate Ekrem Imamoglu, who claimed victory as Istanbul mayor, speaks at a news conference in Istanbul on Wednesday.
Turkish opposition demands mandate as Istanbul recount continues
Turkey's main opposition candidate in Istanbul urged the High Election Board (YSK) on Wednesday to confirm him as the elected mayor after it ruled in favor of a partial recount of votes in eight...
Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot speaks at an election night party on Tuesday.
Chicago elects gay black woman, Lori Lightfoot, as mayor in historic first
In a historic first, a gay black woman was elected mayor of America's third-largest city Tuesday as Chicago voters entrusted a political novice with tackling difficult problems of economic inequ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Britain's Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. | AP

, , ,