The World Trade Organization has said that growth in global merchandise trade volume is expected to slow to 2.6 percent this year. | REUTERS / VIA KYODO

Business / Economy

Global trade growth to slow to 2.6% amid China-U.S. standoff, says WTO

Kyodo

GENEVA - The World Trade Organization said Tuesday that growth in global merchandise trade volume is expected to slow to 2.6 percent this year, down from 3 percent last year, amid a tariff war between the United States and China.

“With trade tensions running high, no one should be surprised by this outlook,” WTO Director General Robert Azevedo said in a news release. “Trade cannot play its full role in driving growth when we see such high levels of uncertainty.”

The WTO warned that trade growth this year could even be below or above this range, depending largely on the outcome of negotiations between Washington and Beijing.

“If we forget the fundamental importance of the rules-based trading system we would risk weakening it, which would be an historic mistake with repercussions for jobs, growth and stability around the world,” Azevedo said.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on a total of $250 billion in Chinese imports — or about half of the goods the United States imports from China each year — in response to what Washington calls Beijing’s “unfair” trade practices such as alleged intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers.

China has retaliated with tariffs on $110 billion of U.S. imports.

At their summit in Argentina last December, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a truce in which both promised to refrain from imposing further tariffs for 90 days while trying to complete trade negotiations.

As working-level and ministerial-level talks continue, Washington extended the March 1 deadline, with speculation rife that Trump and Xi may hold a summit in the near future to end the trade war.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Passersby are silhouetted as a huge street monitor broadcasts news reporting ousted Nissan Motor chief's Carlos Ghosn's indictment and re-arrest in Tokyo in December.
Re-arrest may loom for Carlos Ghosn as ousted Nissan chief tweets he will 'tell the truth'
A tweet posted at 12:51 p.m. on Wednesday under the name of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn was initially met with great skepticism. The profile photo was his headshot, featuring g...
The announcement of Japan's new Imperial era name has set off a scramble to acquire an internet domain featuring the word "reiwa."
Announcement of Japan's impending Reiwa Era sets off scramble for internet domain names
It is not only for products and companies that people have a desire to use the new Imperial era name, and its announcement has set off a scramble to acquire a domain name — the address used to acce...
Image Not Available
Dollar rises above ¥111.50 in Tokyo
The dollar topped ¥111.50 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, aided by growing hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal and a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.51, up f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The World Trade Organization has said that growth in global merchandise trade volume is expected to slow to 2.6 percent this year. | REUTERS / VIA KYODO

, , , , ,