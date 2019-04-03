Beijing tells Tokyo it plans to replace its envoy to Japan, Cheng Yonghua: sources

China has told Japan that it intends to replace its ambassador to Japan, Cheng Yonghua, early next month, ending what has been an unusually long stint for a Chinese envoy in Tokyo, sources familiar with bilateral ties said Wednesday.

With relations between the two countries improving, Beijing has likely deemed it is in a position to send a new ambassador, the sources said. Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou, considered an expert on Japan, is seen as a leading candidate to succeed Cheng.

Cheng became the ambassador to Japan in February 2010. For more than nine years he has been at the forefront of diplomatic efforts to improve China-Japan ties, which have seen challenged by a territorial dispute over the uninhabited Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing intensified in particular after the government of Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Shinzo Abe’s predecessor, decided in September 2012 to bring the group of islets under state control.

The situation, however, has changed recently, with the neighbors last year marking the 40th anniversary of the signing and taking effect of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Japan and China.

The Senkakus, which are called Diaoyu in China, are controlled by Japan but claimed by Beijing.