Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno speaks with local radio journalists about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in Guayaquil on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

World

Ecuador leader says WikiLeaks' Julian Assange breached terms of London embassy asylum

Reuters

QUITO - President Lenin Moreno of Ecuador told radio stations Tuesday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has “repeatedly violated” the terms of his asylum in the nation’s London embassy, where he has lived for nearly seven years.

Moreno, interviewed by the Ecuadorian Radio Broadcasters’ Association, said Assange does not have the right to “hack private accounts or phones” and cannot intervene in the politics of other countries, especially those that have friendly relations with Ecuador.

Attorneys for Assange did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Moreno made the comments on Assange after private photographs of him and his family when they were living in Europe several years ago circulated on social media. Although Moreno stopped short of explicitly blaming Assange for the leak, the government said it believed the photos were shared by WikiLeaks.

“Mr. Assange has violated the agreement we reached with him and his legal counsel too many times,” Moreno said in the interview in the city of Guayaquil. “It is not that he cannot speak and express himself freely, but he cannot lie, nor much less hack private accounts or phones.”

Moreno did not say whether or not the government will take steps to remove Assange from the embassy.

Assange took refuge in Ecuador’s London embassy in 2012 to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where authorities wanted to question him as part of a sexual assault investigation.

That probe was later dropped, but Assange fears he could be extradited to face charges in the United States, where federal prosecutors are investigating WikiLeaks.

Ecuador last year established new rules for Assange’s behavior while in the embassy, which required him to pay his medical bills and clean up after his pet cat. He challenged the rules in local and international tribunals, arguing they violated his human rights. Both courts ruled against him.

Last month, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, which is linked to the Organization of American States, rejected Assange’s request that Ecuador ease the conditions it has imposed on his residence in the London embassy.

Assange says Ecuador is seeking to end his asylum and is putting pressure on him by isolating him from visitors and spying on him. Ecuador has said its treatment of Assange has been in line with international law, but that his situation “cannot be extended indefinitely.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido holds a news conference in Caracas on Tuesday.
Maduro loyalists strip Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido of immunity
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stripped Juan Guaido of immunity Tuesday, paving the way for the opposition leader's prosecution and potential arrest for supposedly violating the ...
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May gives a news conference outside Downing Street in London on Tuesday.
U.K. to seek further Brexit delay in bid to break logjam, says Theresa May
With the U.K. racing toward a chaotic exit from the European Union within days, Prime Minister Theresa May veered away from the cliff-edge Tuesday, saying she would seek another Brexit delay and ho...
Former Canadian Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould arrives to give her testimony about the SNC-LAVALIN affair before a justice committee hearing on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 27.
Justin Trudeau ousts two ex-ministers from Canada's ruling party over 'broken trust' in alleging ...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ousted from his Liberal Party on Tuesday two former ministers whose accusations of political meddling in a prosecution jeopardized his re-election bid. The...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno speaks with local radio journalists about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in Guayaquil on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,