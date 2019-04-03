Business

Canada OKs first farm for genetically modified salmon

AFP-JIJI

OTTAWA - Canada’s first commercial farm for genetically modified salmon received environmental approval on Tuesday — the final hurdle in a decades-long push to bring the fast-growing fish to market, amid strong opposition.

U.S.-based biotech firm AquaBounty said it would begin stocking its Rollo Bay facility in the eastern province of Prince Edward Island, capable of producing up to 250 metric tons (550,000 pounds) of fish a year, “as soon as possible.”

The first commercial harvest, it said, is expected at the end of 2020, around the same time as another at the company’s facility in Albany, Indiana.

The genetically-modified salmon has a gene that enables it to grow more rapidly than conventional salmon, and can reach adult size in 16 to 18 months, compared with 30 months for natural Atlantic salmon.

The company will be raising them in contained, land-based hatcheries.

The U.S. and Canada found in 2015 and 2016, respectively, that the fish was safe to eat, clearing the way for it to become the first transgenic animal destined for North American dinner tables.

Environmentalists and consumer groups, however, continue to raise concerns that it could be dangerous to human health and may pose risks to wild fish if it were to escape into the environment.

“This decision means more Canadians will be eating GM salmon without knowing,” said Lucy Sharratt of the Canadian Biotechnology Action Network, citing a lack of mandatory labeling of genetically-modified foods in Canada.

Argentina, Brazil and China have also granted environmental approvals for genetically modified fish farming trials, the company said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Passersby are silhouetted as a huge street monitor broadcasts news reporting ousted Nissan Motor chief's Carlos Ghosn's indictment and re-arrest in Tokyo in December.
Carlos Ghosn Twitter account says ousted Nissan chief will 'tell the truth' at news conference ne...
A verified Twitter account under the name of ousted Nissan Motor Co. chief Carlos Ghosn announced Wednesday that the onetime auto titan will hold a hotly anticipated news conference next week. "...
Israeli Prime Minister and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu is escorted by security guards during a visit to the Ha'tikva market in Tel Aviv Tuesday. Twitter says it has "taken action" after an Israeli watchdog exposed an alleged bot network spreading propaganda in support of Netanyahu and smearing his opponents.
Twitter says action was taken against pro-Netanyahu propaganda bot network
Twitter says it has "taken action" after an Israeli watchdog exposed an alleged bot network spreading propaganda in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and smearing his opponents. Noam ...
A sign marking the pedestiran crossing lane is seen at the San Ysidro point of entry, in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday.
Administration officials grapple with Trump's threat to close border with Mexico
Trump administration officials are reining back the president's threat to shut the southern border this week as they grapple with a surge of Central American migrants trying to enter the U.S. Pr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A juvenile AquaBounty salmon | AQUABOUNTYTECHNOLOGIES / VIA AP

, , , ,