U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, is seen last April. A Chinese woman carrying multiple cellphones and thumb drives bearing malware was arrested on Saturday at the resort while the president was staying there, court documents revealed Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Chinese woman arrested at Trump resort with malware on thumb drive

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - A Chinese woman carrying multiple cellphones and thumb drives bearing malware was arrested on Saturday at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida while the president was staying there, court documents revealed Tuesday.

An arrest document in the federal district court of Palm Beach, Florida, says Zhang Yujing tried to gain entry into Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, first claiming she was a member headed to the pool and then claiming to be attending a nonexistent Chinese-American event.

U.S. press accounts said she had “Chinese passports” but the court document stated they were for “Republic of China,” the official name of Taiwan, as opposed to “People’s Republic of China,” the mainland.

Secret Service agents at the scene inspected her and found four cellphones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive and a thumb drive that “contained malicious software,” according to the document.

She had no swimsuit, the document said, despite her initial claim to be headed for a swim.

Zhang was arrested and charged with making false statements to federal officers and knowingly entering a restricted building — which Mar-a-Lago is while Trump is in residence.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

British Prime Minister Theresa May gives a press conference outside Downing Street in London Tuesday. May said she will seek to further delay Britain's exit from the European Union and seek to make an accord with the political opposition in a bid to break the Brexit impasse.
May seeks further delay to Brexit and compromise with Labour
Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would ask the European Union for a further delay to Brexit beyond April 12 to give her time to sit down with the opposition Labour Party in a bid to b...
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court during an event to call for the protection of affordable health care for those with preexisting conditions in Washington Tuesday.
Democrats mock Trump over health care walk-back, prepare for 2020 battle
Democrats mocked President Donald Trump on Tuesday for pushing back his promise of sweeping health care reform until after the 2020 election, and said they were happy to make it a central campaign ...
A boy pulls a cart in the al-Hol camp, which houses relatives of Islamic State (IS) group members, in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria March 28. The International Red Cross wants hundreds of children of foreign fighters from the Islamic State group in Syria to be allowed to return to their countries of origin and possibly be reunited with family there, the ICRC president said Tuesday.
Hundreds of defeated Islamic State fighters' kids living alone at sprawling Syria camp: Red Cross
The head of the international Red Cross says a humanitarian emergency is unfolding in the camp in northeast Syria overwhelmed with people who fled the last battlefields of Islamic State extremists ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, is seen last April. A Chinese woman carrying multiple cellphones and thumb drives bearing malware was arrested on Saturday at the resort while the president was staying there, court documents revealed Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,