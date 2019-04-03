A boy pulls a cart in the al-Hol camp, which houses relatives of Islamic State (IS) group members, in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria March 28. The International Red Cross wants hundreds of children of foreign fighters from the Islamic State group in Syria to be allowed to return to their countries of origin and possibly be reunited with family there, the ICRC president said Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Hundreds of defeated Islamic State fighters' kids living alone at sprawling Syria camp: Red Cross

UNITED NATIONS - The head of the international Red Cross says a humanitarian emergency is unfolding in the camp in northeast Syria overwhelmed with people who fled the last battlefields of Islamic State extremists — and a top priority is helping hundreds of unaccompanied children return home.

Peter Maurer, who just returned from Syria, told a group of reporters Tuesday that the al-Hol camp in Hassakeh province now holds between 80,000 and 100,000 people and “everybody has been overwhelmed.”

Maurer explained that Kurdish authorities who control the area separate Islamic State fighters and boys between the ages of 12 and 18 whom they view as likely fighters and put them in detention.

Women and children are sent to al-Hol, which is roughly two-thirds kids under age 12 and one-third mothers, he said.

