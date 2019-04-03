Israeli Prime Minister and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu is escorted by security guards during a visit to the Ha'tikva market in Tel Aviv Tuesday. Twitter says it has "taken action" after an Israeli watchdog exposed an alleged bot network spreading propaganda in support of Netanyahu and smearing his opponents. | AP

Twitter says action was taken against pro-Netanyahu propaganda bot network

JERUSALEM - Twitter says it has “taken action” after an Israeli watchdog exposed an alleged bot network spreading propaganda in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and smearing his opponents.

Noam Rotem, one of the researchers behind the report, said Tuesday he has seen Twitter shut down 258 of the over 400 automated and fake accounts his team identified.

Twitter did not comment on the number of accounts removed, but said that the platform prohibits fabricated accounts and “has taken action where violations are identified” to ensure healthy dialogue online during election cycles.

With just a week until the national vote, the pro-Netanyahu bot network discovery jolted Israel’s already turbulent campaign season.

Netanyahu lambasted the report as “libel,” and his challenger, Benny Gantz, accused him of “trying to steal the election.”

