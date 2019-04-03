Norwegian national Frode Berg, who is accused of spying on Russia, stands in a cage in Lefortovo district court in Moscow last fall. Berg has been in custody since his arrest in December 2017 in Moscow. A Russian prosecutor claims he was seeking classified information about Russian nuclear submarines. | AP

Russia accuses Norwegian man of espionage, stealing nuclear sub secrets

AP

MOSCOW - A Russian prosecutor says that a Norwegian man jailed on espionage charges has acquired classified information on Russian nuclear submarines.

Frode Berg was arrested in Moscow in December 2017. His lawyer says that Berg, a retired Norwegian border inspector, is the victim of a setup.

Prosecutor Milana Digayeva told Russian news agencies on Tuesday as Berg’s trial began that the Norwegian man was collecting information about Russian nuclear submarines. The case is being heard behind closed doors for secrecy reasons.

Digayeva said that Berg, who was allegedly on the payroll of Norwegian intelligence, was caught red-handed with the documents he had received from an employee of a military facility who was shadowed by Russian intelligence.

