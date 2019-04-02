People watch TVs at an electronics store in Tokyo's Yurakucho district Monday as the new Imperial era name, Reiwa, is unveiled by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga at a televised news conference. | YOSHIAKI MIURA

National

74% happy with Reiwa as name for Japan's next era, with Abe Cabinet approval rate rising 9.5%

Kyodo

Nearly 74 percent of the public approve of the name Reiwa selected for the nation’s next era, which will be used for the next Emperor’s reign from May, a survey showed Tuesday.

The survey also showed that the support rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet has risen 9.5 percentage points to 52.8 percent, since the previous survey was held in March.

In a two-day nationwide emergency opinion poll, conducted after the new Imperial era name was unveiled on Monday, 73.7 percent said they liked the name while 15.7 percent did not.

Nearly 85 percent, meanwhile, saw the government’s choice of a name from a Japanese classic, rather than a Chinese source, as a positive.

The selection drew on Japanese literature for the first time in the history of Imperial era names, which are known as gengō and date back to the 7th century.

Reiwa literally means “beautiful harmony,” according to the Japanese government.

The new era name is composed of two Chinese characters — “rei” meaning “good” or “auspicious” but also denoting “command,” and “wa” meaning “harmony” or “peace.”

Abe, who held a press conference and appeared on TV programs to explain the new era name, saw his Cabinet’s support rate rise from 43.3 percent in the previous survey, which was conducted in March.

The disapproval rate stood at 32.4 percent, down from 40.9 percent.

Around 54 percent of those surveyed, meanwhile, said that they opposed the Liberal Democratic Party changing its rules to allow Abe to serve another term as party president after his third term expires in September 2021.

The issue came to light last month after some party heavyweights hinted at the possibility, but the prime minister said he would not seek another term.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign Minister Taro Kono talks with U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on Monday following the announcement of the new era name, Reiwa.
Foreign Ministry may go Gregorian, dropping use of Japan era names in documents when it can
With the upcoming Imperial era name change, the Foreign Ministry is considering scrapping the use of the era name for calendar years in some of its official documents and switching to the Gregor...
The farm ministry said Tuesday that the African swine fever virus was discovered in these sausages brought to Chubu airport from China in January.
Infectious form of African swine fever virus detected for first time in Japan, in meat from China
The African swine fever virus has been detected in a contagious state on Japanese soil for the first time, the government said Tuesday. The government has in the past detected genes of the Afric...
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and teenage "reconstruction ambassadors" from the Tohoku region pose for photos on Monday in Lausanne, Switzerland.
International Olympic Committee chief Bach hosts 'reconstruction ambassadors' from disaster-hit T...
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Monday hosted a group of students from the Tohoku region to discuss its recovery from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, as wel...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People watch TVs at an electronics store in Tokyo's Yurakucho district Monday as the new Imperial era name, Reiwa, is unveiled by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga at a televised news conference. | YOSHIAKI MIURA

, , , ,