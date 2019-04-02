After a three-month calm, virtual currencies suddenly jumped higher Tuesday. | REUTERS / VIA KYODO

Business / Financial Markets

Bitcoin's sudden, puzzling surge propels it above $5,000, as other cryptocurrencies rally

Bloomberg

HONG KONG - Bitcoin climbed suddenly Tuesday to the highest level since November, leading a surge in virtual currencies and ending three months of calm in the $160 billion market.

Traders struggled to pinpoint a reason for the rally, which increased the value of digital assets tracked by CoinMarketCap.com by about $17 billion in less than an hour and briefly lifted Bitcoin above $5,000.

Rival coins such as Ether, Ripple and Litecoin also jumped, as did cryptocurrency-linked stocks in Asia, including Remixpoint Inc. and Monex Group Inc.

While sudden swings in Bitcoin are nothing new, price action in the virtual currency has been relatively subdued this year as investors weighed the prospects for more mainstream adoption after last year’s 74 percent crash.

Market participants say big buy or sell orders in Bitcoin can often lead to outsized moves, in part because volume is spread across dozens of venues. Trend-following individual investors can also exacerbate volatility.

“The Bitcoin market and crypto-market in general continues to be small relative to the rest of the markets and emotional,” said Jehan Chu, managing partner at blockchain investment and advisory firm Kenetic Capital. “It’s still very much subject to waves of enthusiasm. I don’t think today is anything special other than a temporary enthusiasm.”

George Harrap, chief executive officer at cryptocurrency firm Bitspark, said he’s putting “most things on pause” until the market settles down. He said his contacts in the Bitcoin community have yet to come up with a reason for the sudden jump.

“The reason why? Anybody’s guess at the moment,” Harrap said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar retains firm tone at around ¥111.35 in Tokyo
The dollar Tuesday remained on a firm tone at levels around ¥111.35, while trading was subdued amid a dearth of incentives. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.37-37, up from ¥111.04-04 at the s...
A dome tops off a nuclear reactor at a power plant in Daya Bay, near Shenzhen, China.
Made-in-China reactor gains favor at home as U.S. nuclear technology falters
China's homegrown nuclear technology is gaining ground in the battle for that nation's next generation of reactors, according to a state-owned developer, as it seeks to move on after delays and cos...
The wait for the Mickey's House and Meet Mickey attraction at Tokyo Disneyland stretched to 11 hours on Nov. 18, 2018.
35th anniversary helped pull in record crowds at Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea in fiscal 2018
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea enjoyed a record number of visitors for the first time in four years in fiscal 2018, according to operator Oriental Land Co. The number for the year through ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

After a three-month calm, virtual currencies suddenly jumped higher Tuesday. | REUTERS / VIA KYODO

,