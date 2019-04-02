Business / Financial Markets | TSE DATA & REPORT

Tokyo stocks turn down on profit-taking

JIJI

Stocks failed Tuesday to keep early gains and ended lower, hit by waves of selling to lock in profits after a two-session rally.

The Nikkei 225 average closed down 3.72 points, or 0.02 percent, at 21,505.31 after surging 303.22 points Monday.

The Topix, which overs all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, was off 4.12 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,611.69. It rose 24.17 points Monday.

The market surged at the outset after the stronger than expected Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index for March helped lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a six-month high Monday, brokers said.

The yen’s weakening against the dollar and rises in European equities also contributed to the early morning jump.

After the initial round of buying ended, however, profit-taking pressure gradually built up while fresh buying incentives were absent, brokers said.

“Given the Nikkei’s 475-point advance in the two successive rallies, investors moved to sell for now,” said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

Buying momentum was weak with players growing cautious ahead of the start of earnings reporting season in Japan and the United States later this month, Tabei added.

The positive ISM index reading, on top of the recent Chinese manufacturing data, has increased investor appetite. But there are many things to watch closely, including developments related to Britain’s exit from the European Union and the U.S.-China trade dispute, brokers pointed out.

The Nikkei is unlikely to retake 22,000 anytime soon, many analysts agreed.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,181 to 886 in the first section, while 72 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.343 billion shares from 1.419 billion Monday.

Domestic demand-oriented names met with selling, including Railway operator JR Tokai, down 2.98 percent, daily goods maker Kao, down 1.79 percent, and mobile phone carrier KDDI, down 1.55 percent.

Bicycle retailer Asahi plunged 8.34 percent on a disappointing operating profit projection for the business year through next February.

Among other losers were cybermall operator Rakuten and technology giant Sony.

Meanwhile, semiconductor-related issues rose after U.S. technologies fared well in New York on Monday. Of them, wafer producer Sumco gained by 5.42 percent, semiconductor inspection device maker Advantest by 4.54 percent, and chipmaking gear manufacturer Tokyo Electron by 3.09 percent.

Financials attracted buying thanks to a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates, with insurer Dai-ichi Life boosted by 2.78 percent and mega-bank group Mitsubishi UFJ by 1.68 percent.

Also on the sunny side were industrial robot producer Fanuc and drugmaker Eisai.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Shoppers hunt for bargains at the Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo's Ginza neighborhood.
Three of Japan's top department store operators report March sales growth
Three of the country's four major department store operators posted year-on-year growth in same-store sales in March, backed by brisk sales of luxury goods to visitors from abroad. Sales at Taka...
MUFG Bank is cutting new hires next year by 45 percent, while Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. are also planning reductions.
Japan's big banks to slash hiring of new graduates in 2020 due to automation and low rates
Major lender MUFG Bank plans to hire only 530 new graduates next April, down about 45 percent from this year, according to informed sources. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Financial Gr...
Toyota's basketball robot Cue 3 is seen Monday at a gymnasium in Fuchu, Tokyo. The 207-centimeter-tall machine made five of eight three-point shots during the demonstration, a ratio its engineers say is worse than usual.
Toyota's Cue 3 robot can't slam dunk or even dribble, but it shoots a mean 3-pointer
It can't dribble, let alone slam dunk, but Toyota's basketball robot hardly ever misses a free throw or a 3-pointer. The 207-centimeter-tall (6 feet 10-inches) machine made five of eight 3-point...

, , ,