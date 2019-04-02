Police Senior Sgt. Paddy Hannan on Tuesday shows New Zealand lawmakers an AR-15-style rifle similar to one of the weapons a gunman used to slaughter 50 people at two Christchurch mosques last month. | AP

Asia Pacific

New Zealand lawmakers pass initial vote for new gun controls after Christchurch massacre

AP

WELLINGTON - New Zealand lawmakers Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of new gun restrictions during the first stage of a bill they hope to rush into law by the end of next week.

The bill will ban the types of weapons a gunman used to kill 50 people at two mosques last month.

The bill was backed by both liberals and conservatives, with only a single lawmaker from the 120 that sit in Parliament voting against it. The vote was the first of three that lawmakers must pass before the bill becomes law.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said far too many people have access to dangerous guns and lawmakers were driven by the need to ensure public safety.

“We are also driven by the memory of 50 men, women and children who were taken from their loved ones on the 15th of March,” Nash said. “Their memory is our responsibility. We don’t ever want to see an attack like this in our country again. We are compelled to act quickly.”

Seemingly drawing a distinction with the U.S., where gun possession is constitutionally protected, Nash said that in New Zealand, gun ownership remains a privilege and not a right.

Conservative lawmaker David Seymour voted against the bill, saying it was too rushed.

“Doing it in nine days before politicians go on their Easter break is starting to look more like political theater than public safety,” he said.

But Seymour was so busy explaining to reporters his reasons for opposing the bill that he missed a procedural vote in which he could have tried to slow its passage.

Many New Zealanders were shocked at the firepower the gunman was able to legally obtain and favor the legislative changes.

Some are opposed. More than 14,000 have signed a petition filed in Parliament which says the law changes are “unjust” for law-abiding citizens and are being driven by emotions.

If passed, the bill will ban “military-style” semi-automatic guns and high-capacity magazines. It will also ban semi-automatic shotguns that can be fitted with detachable magazines and pump-action shotguns that can hold more than five rounds.

The bill will not ban guns often used by farmers and hunters, including semi-automatic .22-caliber or smaller guns that hold up to 10 rounds, or shotguns that hold up to five rounds.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Kim Jong Nam waves after his first-ever interview with South Korean media in Macau in June 2010.
Detailed and very public, yet Kim Jong Nam's murder may never be solved
The murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother at an airport in Malaysia was brazen, intricately orchestrated and, thanks to scores of security cameras, witnessed by million...
Chinese soldiers board a helicopter in Chengdu, in southwestern China's Sichuan province, on Monday as they prepare to rescue firefighters trapped by a forest blaze in Muli county.
Mountain fire in southwest China contained after 30 firefighters and helpers die
Firefighters have contained a blaze high in the rugged forested mountains in southwestern China that has claimed the lives of 30 of their colleagues. State media say open flames have been exting...
Simon Milner, Facebook's Asia-Pacific vice president for public policy, speaks at a public hearing at the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta in April 2018.
Facebook and rights groups hit out at Singapore's planned fake news bill
Singapore submitted wide-ranging fake news legislation in Parliament on Monday, stoking fears from internet firms and human rights groups that it may give the government too much power and hinder f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police Senior Sgt. Paddy Hannan on Tuesday shows New Zealand lawmakers an AR-15-style rifle similar to one of the weapons a gunman used to slaughter 50 people at two Christchurch mosques last month. | AP

, , , , ,