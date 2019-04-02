Chinese soldiers board a helicopter in Chengdu, in southwestern China's Sichuan province, on Monday as they prepare to rescue firefighters trapped by a forest blaze in Muli county. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

Mountain fire in southwest China contained after 30 firefighters and helpers die

AP

BEIJING - Firefighters have contained a blaze high in the rugged forested mountains in southwestern China that has claimed the lives of 30 of their colleagues.

State media say open flames have been extinguished and only a few areas continued to emit smoke as of Tuesday, with no further threat of the fire spreading.

The bodies of the dead firefighters were brought to the town of Xichang, in Sichuan province, while three helicopters had brought in reinforcements to extinguish the blaze for good.

Changing winds Sunday apparently trapped the 27 firefighters and three helpers.

The death toll appeared to be the worst among firefighters since 2015, when an explosion at a chemical warehouse in the northeastern port city of Tianjin killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and other first responders.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Simon Milner, Facebook's Asia-Pacific vice president for public policy, speaks at a public hearing at the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta in April 2018.
Facebook and rights groups hit out at Singapore's planned fake news bill
Singapore submitted wide-ranging fake news legislation in Parliament on Monday, stoking fears from internet firms and human rights groups that it may give the government too much power and hinder f...
Workers load campaign billboards into a truck in Bangkok on March 27. Thailand's junta leader looks set to return as prime minister after a general election stacked heavily in his favor.
After decade of political polarization, Thai vote shows divisions and instability remain
Prayuth Chan-ocha, Thailand's junta leader, looks set to return as prime minister after a general election stacked heavily in his favor, but the process reveals that after more than a decade, polar...
Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde inspects guns, explosives and Islamic State group-style black flags during a news conference Monday at Camp Crame in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila. Albayalde said two Muslim militants have been arrested in a northern township of Baggao, Cagayan province, Thursday, far from the traditional lairs of Muslim militants in the volatile south.
Two armed Islamic State-linked Philippine militants arrested far from volatile south
Two Muslim militants have been arrested with guns, explosives and Islamic State group-style black flags in a northern Philippine province far from the traditional territory of Muslim militants in t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chinese soldiers board a helicopter in Chengdu, in southwestern China's Sichuan province, on Monday as they prepare to rescue firefighters trapped by a forest blaze in Muli county. | AFP-JIJI

,