Foreign media focus on break in tradition after Reiwa is picked for Japan's new era name

U.S. and other Western media covering the announcement Monday of the new Imperial era name emphasized the decision by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government to break with tradition by selecting a name from a Japanese rather than a Chinese work of classical literature.

“The break from 1,400 years of drawing era names from Chinese classics was expected from Abe’s conservative government, which is often hawkish toward China,” the Associated Press said in a dispatch from Tokyo.

Under the headline, “Japan snubs China at dawn of new imperial era,” British newspaper The Times reported the selection of Reiwa for the new era “reflects the nationalist pride of its prime minister, Shinzo Abe, and its tense relations with China.”

The Guardian, another British paper, said the move “represents a break with centuries of tradition as the first era name to have been inspired by a Japanese, rather than Chinese, work of classical literature.”

The New York Times quoted Ken Ruoff, a professor of history at Portland State University, as saying Abe made an “unquestionably significant” choice by selecting an era name, or gengō, from Japanese literature.

“He went out of his way to emphasize that this is Japanese tradition,” Ruoff, an expert on the Japanese Imperial system, was quoted as saying.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Monday that it is a “matter of internal affairs of Japan.”

“Recently, China-Japan relations have maintained a good momentum of improvement and development. We will continue to promote healthy and stable development of bilateral ties to benefit the two countries,” Geng said.

In a Twitter post, U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty congratulated the country on the start of the new era.

“We look forward to strengthening our partnership in the era of #Reiwa!” Hagerty wrote.

Speaking at a news conference Monday in Tokyo, Abe said the 248th gengō derives from “Manyoshu,” which was compiled in the eighth century and is the oldest existing collection of Japanese poetry. Reiwa, he said, means that culture is born and nurtured as the people’s hearts are drawn beautifully together.

Japan is the only country in the world that uses the era name system, which has its roots in China, although the Gregorian calendar is also in common use.

The current Heisei Era, which means “achieving peace,” will end when Emperor Akihito abdicates on April 30. His son, Crown Prince Naruhito, will accede to the throne the following day.