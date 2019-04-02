A boy carries a younger child at the Al-Hol camp in Hassakeh province, Syria, Sunday. An international aid group says it recorded 31 deaths in the final week of March among people making their way out of the last territory held by the Islamic State group and toward a camp for the displaced. The International Rescue Committee says the highest weekly death rate reflects the desperate conditions of the mostly women and children who left the village of Baghouz for al-Hol. | AP

Aid group says 31 died fleeing after Islamic State defeat in Syria's Baghouz

DERIK, SYRIA - An international aid group says 31 deaths were recorded in the final week of March among people making their way out of the last sliver of territory held by the Islamic State group and toward a camp for the displaced.

The International Rescue Committee says Monday the highest weekly death rate reflects the desperate conditions of the mostly women and children who left the village of Baghouz for al-Hol camp. The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces announced the final defeat of IS on March 23.

The IRC says a total of 217 people died while evacuating Baghouz in the final weeks of the battle. Most were toddlers suffering from malnutrition. The camp holds 70,000 people.

The IRC figures could not be independently confirmed.

