Renault alerts prosecutors over suspicious Oman dealer payments under Carlos Ghosn

PARIS - Renault has alerted French prosecutors after uncovering suspect payments to a Renault-Nissan business partner in Oman under former Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

The findings have emerged from an internal investigation launched by the French carmaker in the wake of Ghosn’s November arrest in Japan for suspected financial misconduct at alliance partner Nissan.

A Renault investigation has established the company paid out millions of euros described as dealer incentives to Omani distributor Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA) over a five-year period starting around 2011, according to the sources, who were briefed on the probe in detail.

Nissan previously established its own regional subsidiary made questionable payments of more than $30 million to SBA, as first reported in January.

Evidence sent to French prosecutors late last week shows that much of the cash was subsequently channeled to a Lebanese company controlled by Ghosn associates, according to the two sources. The total sum paid out by Renault is in the double-digit millions, one said.

Renault had no immediate comment, spokesman Frederic Texier said. The French financial prosecutor’s office did not respond to requests for comment. SBA could not be reached for comment. Ghosn’s French lawyer and a U.S.-based spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

