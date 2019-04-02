World / Science & Health

Ice sheet likely source of methane on Mars, scientists find

AFP-JIJI

PARIS - The mystery of methane on Mars may finally be solved as scientists Monday confirmed the presence of the life-indicating gas on the Red Planet as well as where it might have come from.

In the 15 years since a European probe reported traces of the gas in the Martian atmosphere, debate has raged over the accuracy of the readings showing methane, which on Earth is produced by simple lifeforms.

Because methane gas dissipates relatively quickly — within around 12 years on Earth — and due to the difficulty of observing Mars’ atmosphere, many scientists questioned previous studies that relied on a single data set.

Now an international team of experts has compared observations from two separate spacecraft, taken just one day apart in 2013, to find independent proof of methane on our neighboring planet.

They also conducted two parallel experiments to determine the most likely source of methane on Mars to be an ice sheet east of Gale Crater — itself long assumed to be a dried up lake.

“This is very exciting and largely unexpected,” Marco Giuranna, from Rome’s National Astrophysics Institute, told AFP.

“Two completely independent lines of investigation pointed to the same general area of the most likely source for the methane.”

Europe’s Mars Express probe measured 15.5 parts per billion in the atmosphere above the Gale Crater on June 16, 2013. The presence of methane in the vicinity was confirmed by readings taken 24 hours earlier by NASA’s Curiosity rover.

Using the data, Giuranna and the team divided the region around the crater into grids of 250 by 250 sq. km.

One study then ran a million computer-modelled emissions scenarios for each section while another team studied images of the planet surface for features associated on Earth with the release of methane.

The most likely source was a sheet of frozen methane beneath a rock formation, which the team believes periodically ejects the gas into the atmosphere.

Giuranna said that while methane is a sign of life on Earth, its presence on Mars doesn’t necessarily constitute evidence of something similar on the Red Planet.

“Methane is important because it could be an indicator of microbial life,” he said. “But life is not required to explain these detections because methane can be produced by abiotic processes.”

“Though not a direct biosignature of life, methane can add to the habitability of martian settings, as certain types of microbes can use methane as a source of carbon and energy,” he added.

Though there is no liquid water on Mars, the European Space Agency said in February its imaging equipment had shown further evidence of dried up river beds, suggesting the Red Planet may once have been home to simple organisms.

Giuranna said that further research was needed to determine the extent of the methane ice sheet near Gale Crater.

If founded to be extensive, the methane it contains “could support a sustained human presence” on Mars as a possible source of fuel for industrial processes and a propellant for returning manned missions to Earth, he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., presides at a meeting directing the attorney general to transmit documents to the House of Representatives relating to the actions of former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, on Capitol Hill in Washington March 26. The House Judiciary Committee will ready subpoenas this week for special counsel Robert Mueller's full Russia report.
Democrats to prepare subpoenas for full report of Robert Mueller's Russia probe
The House Judiciary Committee will prepare subpoenas this week seeking special counsel Robert Mueller's full Russia report as the Justice Department appears likely to miss a Tuesday deadline set by...
A young girl splashes water on her body at a watering point in Beira, Mozambique, Monday. The death toll from the cyclone has reached over 500, as Mozambican and international health workers raced on Monday to contain the outbreak of cholera in the cyclone-hit city of Beira and surrounding areas, where cases of the disease has jumped to more than 1,000.
Mozambique races to contain 1,000 cases of cholera as outbreak turns fatal
Mozambican and international health workers raced on Monday to contain the outbreak of cholera in the cyclone-hit city of Beira and surrounding areas, where cases of the disease has jumped to more ...
Police stand guard Monday next to the charred remains of a passenger bus that caught fire on the eve killing 17 people and injuring about 10 at an illegal transport terminal in Lima's populous northern San Martin de Porres district. Most of the victims burned to death, trapped on the upper level of the interprovincial bus, firefighters said.
Most trapped in upper deck, 17 perish in Lima bus inferno at illegal terminal
An inferno swept through a bus at an illegal transport terminal in Lima, killing 17 people trapped inside in one of Peru's worst fire disasters in over a decade, the state prosecutor's office said ...

, , , ,