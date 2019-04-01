Iran does not receive deported citizens if they are unwilling to return, as its constitution guarantees freedom of residence and movement. | GETTY IMAGES

National

Japan won't grant new residency status to Iranians

JIJI

The Justice Ministry has decided not to grant new residency status for foreign workers to people holding Iranian citizenship.

The decision, announced Monday in a government gazette, was made because the Iranian government refuses to cooperate in receiving Iranian people deported from Japan for illegal stays and other reasons, officials said.

The ministry fears that the number of illegal residents may rise if the new status, which was introduced Monday, the start of the new fiscal year, to shore up Japan’s workforce is granted to the Iranians.

A ministry ordinance requires those subject to the status to have a passport of a country that is cooperative in accepting its own deported citizens.

Iran does not receive its deported people if they are unwilling to return, as its constitution guarantees freedom of residence and movement.

The ministry also considered leaving out Turkey, which had been uncooperative in accepting its citizens who did not possess valid passports.

Turkey was not excluded because it agreed to cooperate in response to Japan’s prompting, officials said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People take photos Monday of a large TV screen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, showing a live broadcast of Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga's announcement that Reiwa will be the next era name.
Shizuoka man shares same kanji as new era name
A 45-year-old man in Fujieda, Shizuoka Prefecture, received many congratulatory messages after the government announced the next era's name, written with the same kanji as his given name.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga holds up a placard showing Reiwa, the name of the next Imperial era, at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.
Some Chinese call Japan's new era name 'strange,' express disappointment
Some citizens in Beijing on Monday evaluated Japan's new era name, Reiwa, as "strange" and expressed disappointment, saying it doesn't make sense in their language and was not derived from Chine...
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga holds up a placard showing the kanji for Reiwa, the name of the next Imperial era, during a news conference Monday at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo.
Reiwa: Japan reveals name of new era ahead of Emperor's abdication
In a much-awaited moment that heralded the approach of a new chapter in Japan's history, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced Monday that the new Imperial era will be named Reiwa, in...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Iran does not receive deported citizens if they are unwilling to return, as its constitution guarantees freedom of residence and movement. | GETTY IMAGES

, , ,