A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey makes an emergency landing at Itami airport, which straddles Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, on Monday. | KYODO

National

U.S. Osprey makes emergency landing at western Japan airport

Kyodo

OSAKA - A U.S. military Osprey aircraft made an emergency landing Monday afternoon at a busy airport in western Japan, causing some commercial flight delays, the Defense Ministry said.

An MV-22 Osprey belonging to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa Prefecture landed at Itami airport, which straddles Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, at around 1:55 p.m. It landed safely and taxied to a parking apron with no injury or structural damage, the ministry added.

The tilt-rotor aircraft, which was on its way to the U.S. Navy’s Atsugi base in Kanagawa Prefecture from the Marines’ Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture, had sent an emergency message before landing, according to the ministry.

It asked the U.S. side to report details of the incident.

The emergency landing forced Itami airport, one of the primary airports in the country’s west, to temporarily close one of its two runways, causing a delay of around 20 minutes for several commercial flights, according to the transport ministry.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Cup cakes bearing the characters for Reiwa, the name selected Monday for the forthcoming Imperial era, are seen on sale at a shop inside Tokyo Station the same day.
Companies look to seize business opportunities as new era name unveiled
Some Japanese firms rushed Monday to secure business opportunities presented by the newly unveiled Imperial era name, which will be used from May 1, preparing or releasing products inscribed wit...
The midyear change in the name of the Imperial era is a challenge for calendar makers.
Japan's Imperial era names are societal bookmarks for politics, history and culture
In modern Japan, every emperor's era has its own name — appearing in places such as coins, official paperwork and newspapers — and with a rare abdication coming at the end of April, ...
The Prime Minister's Official Residence is where the candidate names for Japan's next era were deliberated and announced. The Reiwa Era will begin on May 1.
Top secret: A look at how Japan's new era name, Reiwa, was picked and kept under wraps
When Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveiled that Reiwa would be the name of Japan's next Imperial era on Monday, it was a moment that finally put an end to months of fierce media competiti...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey makes an emergency landing at Itami airport, which straddles Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, on Monday. | KYODO

, , , , ,