New Japanese era is a boon for Aussie property website Reiwa.com

What links the Japanese Imperial family and the property market in Western Australia? Until Monday’s announcement of the forthcoming Reiwa Era, not much.

The Real Estate Institute of Western Australia said it had an unexpected surge in traffic to its website — Reiwa.com — after the era of the next emperor’s rule was named.

Seventy percent of the day’s traffic to reiwa.com was from Japan, according to institute spokeswoman Sjanna Sandalova.

In Japanese, Reiwa consists of two characters: rei, which can have meanings related to “order” but also “auspicious” and wa, usually translated as “peace” or “harmony.”

For the many residents of Perth, REIWA is synonymous with the hunt for a two-bedroom apartment near the Swan River.

Reiwa.com is hoping that Japan’s new era also brings a new era in a market that is shrinking after a decadelong mining-fueled boom.

“We want to embrace all of this traction and use it as an opportunity to entice migration and foreign investment back into our state,” said REIWA Chief Executive Neville Pozzi.