Hong Kong pro-democracy legislator Claudia Mo holds up a placard during a rally in the city on Sunday in protest of the government's plans to approve extraditions with mainland China, Taiwan and Macau. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Fugitive tycoon to challenge Hong Kong's extradition plans

AFP-JIJI

HONG KONG - A fugitive billionaire has vowed to launch a legal challenge against Hong Kong’s controversial plan to sign an extradition agreement with Macao, Taiwan and mainland China, his lawyers said Monday.

Hong Kong property tycoon Joseph Lau is wanted in Macao where he was convicted in absentia for bribery in the gambling enclave in 2014.

He remains a free man because Hong Kong and Macao do not currently have an extradition agreement.

Hong Kong’s government has recently announced plans to overhaul its extradition rules, allowing the transfer of fugitives with Taiwan, Macao and mainland China on a “case-basis” for the first time.

The proposal has sparked large protests and mounting alarm within the city’s business and legal communities who fear it will hammer the financial hub’s international appeal and tangle people up in China’s opaque courts.

Lau has applied for leave to challenge the government’s extradition proposal in the courts, law firm Sit, Fung, Kwong & Shum said in a statement.

“On behalf of Mr. Lau, we have today issued an application in the High Court of Hong Kong for leave to apply for judicial review,” the statement read.

Thousands of protesters hit the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to demonstrate against the new extradition proposal, which will be discussed in the city’s legislature on Wednesday.

Even a number of pro-Beijing politicians and prominent businesspeople have joined a growing chorus of opposition, while Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said it may issue travel warnings if the extradition agreement included China.

The proposal comes at a time of roiling distrust over how Beijing wields its authoritarian legal system — and as two Canadian nationals languish in Chinese custody following the arrest of a top Huawei executive in Vancouver.

The Hong Kong government backtracked last week under pressure and exempted nine primarily economic crimes from the list of offenses that could be covered by the new extradition law.

Critics fear any extradition agreement could leave both business figures and dissidents in Hong Kong vulnerable to China’s politicized courts, fatally undermining a business hub that has thrived off its reputation for a transparent and independent judiciary.

The sudden plan to overhaul Hong Kong’s extradition agreement was sparked by a high-profile murder in Taiwan where a Hong Kong man allegedly strangled his pregnant girlfriend during a holiday trip and then fled.

Historically Hong Kong has balked at extraditing to the mainland because of the opacity of China’s criminal justice system, and the death penalty — which has been abolished in Hong Kong.

Lau made headlines in 2015 when he spent a combined $76.9 million at auction to buy two rare diamonds for his young daughter.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Chinese President Xi Jinping departs from the courtyard of the Elysee Palace in Paris on March 26 during a state visit to the French capital.
China reveals details of key Xi speech on overcoming West's long-term economic and military super...
Developed Western nations have long-term economic, technological and military advantages over China and the Communist Party has to realize that some people will use the West's strong points to crit...
Philippine Armed Forces Southern Luzon Command Chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay (from left), Undersecretary of National Defense Cardozo Luna, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. and Brig. Gen. Christopher McPhillips link arms during the opening ceremony of the joint U.S.-Philippine military exercise Balikatan 2019 on Monday at Camp Aguinaldo, northeast of Manila.
Philippines alarmed by roughly 200 Chinese ships spotted near disputed South China Sea isle this ...
Some 200 Chinese ships have been spotted near the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the South China Sea since the start of the year, triggering alarm in the Philippine military. Philippine sol...
Doan Thi Huong, a suspect in the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother, Kim Jong Nam, is escorted after arriving at the Shah Alam High Court on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on March 14.
Vietnamese woman pleads guilty over Kim Jong Nam's 2017 killing, could be freed soon
A Vietnamese woman who is the only suspect in custody for the killing of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a Malaysian court Monday and her ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hong Kong pro-democracy legislator Claudia Mo holds up a placard during a rally in the city on Sunday in protest of the government's plans to approve extraditions with mainland China, Taiwan and Macau. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,