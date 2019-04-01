Chinese Vice Premier Liu He gestures next to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as they pose for a group photo at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing Friday. | REUTERS

Business

China will continue to suspend extra tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts

Reuters

BEIJING - China’s State Council said on Sunday that the country would continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts after April 1, in a goodwill gesture following a U.S. decision to delay tariff hikes on Chinese imports.

In December, China said it would suspend additional 25 percent tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts for three months, following a truce in a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The State Council, or Cabinet, said Sunday’s move was aimed at “continuing to create a good atmosphere for the ongoing trade negotiations between both sides.”

“It is a positive reaction to the U.S. decision to delay tariff hikes and a concrete action adopted (by the Chinese side) to promote bilateral trade negotiations,” the State Council said.

“We hope the U.S. can work together with China, accelerate negotiations and make concrete efforts towards the goal of terminating trade tensions.”

The government also said it would announce separately when the suspension would end.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that trade talks with China were going very well, but cautioned that he would not accept anything less than a “great deal” after top U.S. and Chinese trade officials wrapped up two days of negotiations in Beijing.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were in the Chinese capital for the first face-to-face meetings between the two sides since Trump delayed a scheduled March 2 increase in tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The talks are set to resume next week in Washington with a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Emergency services comb the burned out debris of a small aircraft on a field near the small airport of Egelsbach near Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday. Russian airline S7 says co-owner Natalia Fileva, one of Russia's richest women, died in the small plane crash in Germany.
Plane crash claims one of Russia's richest women, S7 Group airline co-owner Natalia Fileva
One of Russia's richest women, S7 Group co-owner Natalia Fileva, has died in a small plane crash in Germany, the Russian airline operator said Sunday. Fileva, 55, was aboard a single-engi...
Buildings are seen on a polluted day in Beijing in 2017. From smog breaks to pollution bonuses, Asia's businesses are promising increasingly inventive perks in a desperate bid to lure executives to a region where toxic air engulfs major cities for much of the year.
Canned air and water-spraying drones among remedies touted to curb Asia's smog
As billions of people in Asia choke under polluted skies, authorities have turned to water-dispersing drones and outdoor air purifiers to improve air quality, while companies have tried to cash in ...
A ohoto combo created Sunday shows (from left) U.S. actor and filmmaker George Clooney, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and British singer-songwriter Elton John. John has joined "friend" Clooney in calling for a boycott of nine Brunei-owned hotels over the sultanate's new death-penalty laws for gay sex and adultery.
Elton John joins George Clooney in urging boycott of Brunei-owned inns over sultanate's crackdown...
British pop legend Elton John has joined actor George Clooney in calling for a boycott of nine Brunei-owned hotels over the sultanate's new death-penalty laws for gay sex and adultery. The call ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He gestures next to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as they pose for a group photo at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing Friday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,