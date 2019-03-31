The Japanese whaling ship Nisshin Maru is seen after it returned to port in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Sunday after several months of research whaling in the Antarctic Ocean. | KYODO

Japanese fleet's return sees end to research whaling in Antarctic Ocean

JIJI

SHIMONOSEKI, YAMAGUCHI PREF. - A ceremony to welcome home a fleet of Japanese whaling ships, including the 8,145-ton Nisshin Maru, from the Antarctic Ocean took place in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Sunday

The return brings an end to Japan’s whaling in the Antarctic Ocean for scientific research, which started in 1987.

Japan has decided to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission and resume commercial whaling in July.

The ships, which left for the Antarctic Ocean in November, caught 333 minke whales. This time there were no acts of sabotage by the U.S. antiwhaling group Sea Shepherd, according to officials.

During the ceremony, Fisheries Agency Director-General Shigeto Hase said scientific information gathered during the 30-year-long research whaling program in the Antarctic Ocean can be regarded as the property of mankind.

Takeharu Bando, chief of the Institute of Cetacean Research’s cetacean biology section, who served as head of the research whaling mission, expressed gratitude to the crew members for working in sub-zero temperatures in the Antarctic Ocean.

, ,