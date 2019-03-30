Armed troops are seen aboard the Turkish oil tanker El Hiblu 1, which was hijacked by migrants earlier in the week, in the port at Valletta on Thursday. | AP

World

Maltese court charges African teenagers of hijacking tanker after it rescued over 100 migrants

Reuters

VALLETTA - Three teenage migrants were charged in a Maltese court Saturday with hijacking a small commercial tanker that had rescued them and others off the coast of Libya.

The three, who have pleaded not guilty, were among 108 Africans rescued by the El Hiblu 1 tanker earlier this week. They are accused of threatening the crew Wednesday to try to force the boat to go to Malta and not take them back to Libya.

Maltese soldiers boarded the tanker without incident and escorted it to Valletta’s harbor on Thursday.

The defendants are 15, 16 and 19. One of them from Cote d’Ivoire and the other two from Guinea. They pulled the hoods of their jackets over their faces as the were escorted out of court by police Saturday.

EU states have been at loggerheads over migration since a spike in Mediterranean arrivals caught the bloc by surprise in 2015, stretching social and security services and fueling support for far-right, nationalist and populist groups.

Sea arrivals have fallen from more than a million in the peak year to some 140,000 people last year, according to U.N. data. But political tensions around migration run high in the EU, especially ahead of the European Parliament election in May.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Russian arms export company opens helicopter training center in Venezuela
Russia's arms export company said it has opened a training center for military helicopter pilots in Venezuela after Moscow flew in troops and equipment. A spokesman for Rosoboronexport, ...
Parts of plastic Garfield phones are seen on a beach Thursday in Plouarzel, western France, after being collected from a sea cave by environmental activists.
Mystery of Garfield phones washing up in France highlights problem of plastic pollution
For more than 30 years bright orange "Garfield" phones have been washing up on the French coast to the bemusement of local beach cleaners, who have finally cracked the mystery behind them.
Brexit supporters rally in Parliament Square in London on Friday, culminating a march that started on March 16 in Sunderland, northeast England.
Europe watches Brexit with frustrated disbelief as deadline day deepens morass
Analysis The date for the U.K.'s departure from the European Union was seemingly chiseled in stone: March 29, 2019. When it finally arrived with no Brexit, Europeans could only shake thei...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Armed troops are seen aboard the Turkish oil tanker El Hiblu 1, which was hijacked by migrants earlier in the week, in the port at Valletta on Thursday. | AP

, , , ,