Europe watches Brexit with frustrated disbelief as deadline day deepens morass

Analysis

The date for the U.K.’s departure from the European Union was seemingly chiseled in stone: March 29, 2019. When it finally arrived with no Brexit, Europeans could only shake their heads in frustrated disbelief.

They saw three years of bluster on how Britain would exit the EU on its own terms dissolve Friday when the last of three votes in Parliament failed to approve Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal, leaving an uncertain course.

“There was no game plan — well, no strategy,” Philippe Lamberts, a key member of the European Parliament’s Brexit steering group, said of the British approach in an interview.

Few in Britain would disagree.

For decades, the bloc was the target of ridicule in Britain for what was perceived as European hubris and an inefficient bureaucracy. But on Friday, there was little gloating on the continent as May failed to get the deal through Parliament, sending London deeper into the Brexit morass.

The EU called another emergency summit for April 10, two days ahead of a new withdrawal date. A chaotic “no deal” departure scenario is expected to be costly to U.K. businesses and inconvenient at its border. May said there would be grave implications.

The EU doesn’t want to inflame passions even more because it too stands to suffer, with hundreds of billions of euros and tens of thousands of jobs at stake for a U.K. exit without transitional measures in place.

“In Brexit, everybody loses,” said Ewa Osniecka-Tamecka, a vice rector of the College of Europe, speaking at a branch in Natolin, Poland. “Brexit diminishes both the EU and the U.K.”

There was frustration among EU officials who felt that they did their part and Britain didn’t.

Even Britain’s Nigel Farage, a driving force behind Brexit and a staunch EU opponent, has nothing but admiration for EU negotiator Michel Barnier, who kept 27 nations aligned while Britain crumbled into chaos. “I wish he was on my team and not their team,” said Farage, a member of the European Parliament.

Almost three years after the Brexit referendum on June 23, 2016, the British government and Parliament still seem to be at a loss over what they really want from the EU.

“Britain is at a dead end,” said Nathalie Loiseau, who was France’s Europe minister until she resigned this past week to run in the May 23-26 EU elections. “Europeans have other priorities than having to wait until the U.K. takes a decision.”

Lamberts said he was stunned at how May’s Conservative Party as well as lawmakers in the Labour Party seemed to act in their own interests. “It’s the inability to build compromise,” Lamberts said. “That’s it. Party above country, in the most brutal sense of the word.”

Manfred Weber, a European lawmaker from Germany and center-right candidate to head the European Commission, said the repeated rejection of the deal highlighted “a failure of the political class in Great Britain — there’s no other way to describe it.”

Some saw Friday’s events as another blow to Britain’s international standing.

“The British have given the world a great deal, from modern parliamentarism to the world title in the discipline of ‘muddling through,'” historian Michael Stuermer wrote in a front-page commentary in German daily Die Welt.

Now, however, “the damage to the country’s reputation is unmistakable.”