Dollar firmer above ¥110.70 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar was firmer above ¥110.70 in Tokyo trading late Friday, helped by its rise against the pound.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.73, up from ¥110.07 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1230, down from $1.1238, and at ¥124.36, up from ¥123.71.

The dollar’s rise against the yen was also apparently supported by a Twitter posting by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying that trade talks with China in Beijing were constructive, dealers said.

The U.S. currency temporarily rose to around ¥110.90 in midmorning trading, backed by a rebound in Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average and buying by Japanese importers, traders said.

But the dollar later fell back slightly before regaining upward momentum in late trading.

The dollar’s topside was heavy because “sell orders were lined up above its levels above ¥111,” an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

The dollar-yen pair was affected by trading by players backed by real demand because Friday was the final trading day of fiscal 2018. an official at a currency brokerage house said.