Thich Tam Tri offers incense sticks earlier this month in front of an altar at Nisshinkutsu Temple in Minato Ward, Tokyo. Along the wall are wooden mortuary tablets inscribed with the names of Vietnamese students or workers who died after coming to work or study in Japan. | REUTERS

National / Social Issues

Vietnamese nun in Tokyo prays for compatriots who lost lives at work in Japan, fearing more to come

by Kwiyeon Ha and Linda Sieg

Reuters

Rows of wooden mortuary tablets inscribed with names line an altar at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo — silent testimony to Vietnamese people who died after coming to Japan to work or study.

“Whenever I am contacted about a death, I can speak only two words: ‘Why?’ and ‘Again?'” said Thich Tam Tri, a Vietnamese Buddhist nun who has been counseling migrants from her home country after arriving almost two decades ago.

“These young people … were living in great poverty in remote rural areas and their parents were suffering hardship,” she said after offering incense and prayers at the altar of Nisshinkutsu Temple in Minato Ward.

“They wanted to work hard in Japan,” Tri said. “They had dreams. And then they suddenly died.”

Lured by higher wages but often burdened by debts to recruiters, Vietnamese are the fastest-growing group of foreigners in Japan, which on Monday will implement a new system to allow more workers into the country to cope with a historic labor shortage.

Many of the 140 Vietnamese nationals whose names are on the tablets came to Japan through a technical trainee program that acts as a back door to blue-collar jobs in a country, where immigration is a touchy subject. Others came as students and worked part-time.

Next to the adults’ memorials are rows of smaller tablets for unborn infants, many aborted.

Debate over the new visa program highlighted problems with the trainee system, such as overwork, unpaid wages and harassment.

Tri said many of those for whom she prays died of stress-related illnesses, others in accidents. Some committed suicide.

“Their families back home also had hopes for them,” she said. “They were so proud, and bragged about their sons and daughters to their neighbors in the countryside.”

“They had many hopes. Instead, what they got were their (children’s) remains, mortuary tablets and some photographs.”

Nguyen Thi Trang was a trainee working for an agricultural cooperative in northern Japan when she died in February of meningitis. She had a husband and two small children in Vietnam.

“I agreed for her to go because the income is a little higher than in Vietnam. If I knew that my decision would lead to this, I never would have dared to let her go to work like that,” her husband, Vu Ngoc Thuy, said at his home.

Thuy said his wife did not receive medical care quickly enough.

Toshimi Matsubayashi, the head of the cooperative, said that Trang was taken to the hospital soon after she fell ill, and that the organization had paid her medical expenses.

All of the cooperative’s trainees are treated properly, she added.

The new visa program will let about 345,000 blue-collar workers enter Japan over five years in 14 sectors facing labor shortages.

If conditions are good under the new system, there will probably be more waves of Vietnamese workers searching for a better life, Tri said.

“There are trainees who worked hard for three years and went back to Vietnam and rebuilt their decrepit houses into fine concrete homes. There is that kind of good news,” Buddhist nun Tri said.

“Increasingly, it is becoming a borderless world, and what is important in human relations is to transcend religion, to transcend culture and put emphasis on love,” she said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Voters listen to a candidate's speech in the city of Osaka on Friday as campaigning kicks off for the nationwide local elections scheduled for next month.
Campaigns kick off across Japan for prefectural and metropolitan assembly elections
Campaigning began Friday across Japan for prefectural and major metropolitan assembly elections set for April 7, with economic policies, aging, population decline and assistance for the elderly ...
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference on Friday at the Prime Minister's Office.
Name of Japan's new era to be revealed at 11:30 a.m. Monday, with Abe statement due at 12
The government said Friday it will announce the name of Japan's forthcoming new era at 11:30 a.m. Monday, and that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make a statement on the decision from noon. ...
The English translation of the memoir of Crown Prince Naruhito was republished Thursday.
Crown Prince Naruhito's memoir of time at Oxford reissued in English ahead of May 1 accession
Crown Prince Naruhito's memoir was republished Thursday in English translation by a U.K. publisher ahead of his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1. The book, published by Renaissance...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Thich Tam Tri offers incense sticks earlier this month in front of an altar at Nisshinkutsu Temple in Minato Ward, Tokyo. Along the wall are wooden mortuary tablets inscribed with the names of Vietnamese students or workers who died after coming to work or study in Japan. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,