Name of Japan's new era to be revealed at 11:30 a.m. Monday, with Abe statement due at 12

The government said Friday it will announce the name of Japan’s forthcoming new era at 11:30 a.m. Monday, and that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make a statement on the decision from noon.

The announcement will come a month before the new era, the 248th in Japan’s history, starts on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito succeeds to the throne following Emperor Akihito’s abdication the previous day.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference Friday that as the top government spokesman he will unveil the name and explain the process for reaching the decision. Abe will hold a separate news conference as “it is very important for the prime minister himself to directly address the public” on the issue, Suga said.

The change of a gengō (era name) is an important event in Japan as such names are widely used in minting coins and producing calendars and official documents, among other purposes.

Suga had said earlier that on March 14 the government officially asked experts in such fields as Japanese literature, Chinese literature, Japanese history and East Asian history to come up with era-name proposals.

On Monday morning, the government will present a shortlist of candidates to a panel of representatives from business, academia and media organizations to hear their opinions. It will also gather input from leaders and deputy leaders of both Diet chambers, before the Cabinet approves an ordinance to introduce the new name.

Suga said the government will announce the panel members the same morning. Kyoto University’s Shinya Yamanaka, who won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine in 2012 for developing iPS cells, and novelist Mariko Hayashi are among candidates to be panel members, according to sources close to the matter.

The 85-year-old Emperor expressed his wish to retire in a rare video message in 2016, citing his concern that he might not be able to fulfill his official duties due to his advanced age. In the following year, the Diet enacted one-off legislation to enable him to abdicate. He will be the first Japanese monarch to do so in around 200 years.