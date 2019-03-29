Bill requiring 'war crime' label on goods made by Japan firms put on hold in South Korean province

The introduction of a bill to a South Korean provincial assembly to require the labeling of certain school goods as “made by war crime companies” will be put on hold, one of the sponsors of the proposal said Thursday.

In the wake of a statement issued by Hwang Dae-ho, a Gyeonggi-do assembly member belonging to the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, a committee in charge canceled deliberations on the bill that were set to start Friday.

Hwang, however, said the sponsors will start preparations to submit the draft to the committee after gaining a social consensus.

The education authority of the province, near Seoul, has opposed the proposal, saying the sticker is inappropriate and may cause confusion.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has urged the assembly to consider the proposal carefully, in an unusual interference by a state minister in the affairs of a regional assembly.