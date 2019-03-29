World

Record-setting British balloonist Julian Nott dies after accident in California

AP

SAN DIEGO - Authorities and family members say a renowned British balloonist and scientist who set 79 world ballooning records died after a balloon-related accident in Southern California.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Thursday that 74-year-old Julian Richard Nott was injured over the weekend after his balloon with a pressurized cabin landed in a rural area. The newspaper says Nott died Tuesday at a hospital.

An obituary on his website says Nott was flying an experimental balloon he invented to test high-altitude technology.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials say deputies responded Sunday following reports that two people were injured after the aircraft landed near Palomar Mountain. There is no information about the name or condition of the second person.

Among Nott’s records is reaching an altitude of 55,000 feet (16,764 meters) in a hot air balloon.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Supporters and opponents of Enbridge's Line 3 oil pipeline project fill a hearing room in St. Paul, Minnesota, in June last year.
Michigan attorney general's ruling brings Great Lakes pipeline tunnel project to a halt
A law that Michigan's Republican-led Legislature hurriedly passed during a lame-duck session in December authorizing construction of an oil pipeline tunnel beneath the channel linking lakes Huron a...
British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a media conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern Franc, March 11e. On Wednesday, May announced she intends to stand down after Britain leaves the European Union. She is the latest Conservative prime minister to be swamped by issues relating to Europe.
May latest U.K. Conservative leader overwhelmed by Europe factor
Theresa May is set to join the ranks of Conservative prime ministers whose time in office has been overwhelmed — and cut short — by the issue of Europe. Ever since Edward Heath took the U.K. int...
President Donald Trump talks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Thursday.
Trump backs off proposal to ax Special Olympics funds after fierce scorn targeting Betsy DeVos
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he was backing off a budget request to eliminate funding for the Special Olympics, reversing course after his administration weathered days of critici...

, ,