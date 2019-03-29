South Korea's Moon to visit White House next month in bid to salvage Kim-Trump nuclear talks

South Korean leader Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump plan to hold a summit next month in Washington, the White House said Thursday — the first talks between the two since North Korean denuclearization negotiations broke down in late February in Hanoi.

Moon will arrive in the U.S. on April 10 and hold a summit with Trump the following day, the South Korean presidential office and the White House announced separately.

“The leaders will have in-depth talks to discuss ways to strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance and to coordinate their stance on setting up a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization,” a South Korean presidential office spokesman was quoted as saying.

After the collapse of the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended when the U.S. president rejected an apparently step-by-step proposal by Kim to dismantle some facilities at the Yongbyon nuclear site in exchange for sanctions relief, Moon has struggled to bring the two sides back to the negotiating table.

The South Korean leader, who has invested much of his political capital into the denuclearization talks and push for peace, is likely to use the summit to help bridge the gap between the two sides.

Seoul is also pushing to hold an inter-Korean summit in the South Korean capital this year as part of efforts to improve cross-border relations and help tackle the current denuclearization stalemate, the South’s Unification Ministry has said.

The U.S. has said it remains open to dialogue with North Korea despite the summit breakdown, and will seek denuclearization talks while maintaining pressure and sanctions on the North. Pyongyang, for its part, has also tamped down any angry reaction in the wake of the talks, though top North Korean officials have said that Kim will soon make a decision on whether to continue diplomatic talks and maintain the country’s moratorium on missile launches and nuclear tests.