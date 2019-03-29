Comoros Interior Minister Mohamed "Kiki" Daoudou addresses a press conference in Moroni on Thursday after two "assailants" and a policeman were killed and two people injured in violence when a defeated presidential candidate bidding to unseat the president was arrested. | AFP-JIJI

World

U.S. orders staff out of Comoros amid vote-related unrest

AP

JOHANNESBURG - The United States ordered its personnel to depart the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros on Thursday amid “gunfire, political unrest, and infrastructure disruptions” over a disputed presidential election.

The electoral commission earlier this week declared that President Azali Assoumani had been re-elected easily with more than 60 percent of the vote, but the opposition has asserted multiple irregularities. It marked the latest political turbulence in the coup-prone archipelago of less than 1 million people.

In a declaration posted on social media, opposition candidate Soilihi Mohamed said a National Transition Council had been formed with him in charge. The council is meant to “solve the electoral crisis” and keep the country peaceful and stable, he said.

“The democracy in our country was trampled … by people without conscience,” said Mohamed, who placed fourth in the official results with less than 4 percent of the vote. “We need to stand up and show the world that this country belongs to its people.”

His brief statement called on people across Comoros to peacefully “organize the resistance” and said that if the vote is not invalidated by April 3 widespread civil disobedience and the cessation of “all economic activity” would follow.

Mohamed asserted that security forces moved some polling stations, some polling stations were closed ahead of schedule and that opposition representatives were absent during vote compilation.

Election observers from the African Union and elsewhere in a joint statement this week noted tensions and “profound divisions” among political actors dating back to last year, when a disputed referendum allowed the president to run for another term.

Some polling stations opened late, some candidates’ agents had trouble obtaining accreditation on election day and in certain cases polling stations were the target of violence, the joint statement said.

Vote compilation was interrupted in several centers amid a “climate of insecurity,” it added.

The country’s interior minister earlier this week said calm had prevailed during the vote, according to the La Gazette de Comores newspaper.

Thirteen candidates ran for president. The electoral commission said turnout was more than 53 percent.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A house is surrounded by flood water near Beira, Mozambique, Thursday. The first cases of cholera have been confirmed in the cyclone-ravaged city of Beira, Mozambican authorities announced on Wednesday, raising the stakes in an already desperate fight to help hundreds of thousands of people sheltering in increasingly squalid conditions.
Cholera cases soar to 139 as cyclone-ravaged Mozambique prepares mass vaccinations
The number of confirmed cholera cases in cyclone-ravaged Mozambique climbed sharply to 139 Thursday as authorities prepared to roll out a mass vaccination campaign to stem the spread of the deadly ...
Image Not Available
Puerto Rico governor slams 'bully' Trump as hurricane relief fight rages on
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello, who has clashed with President Donald Trump over disaster aid and has complained that residents of the U.S. territory are treated like "second-class citizens," in...
David Bernhardt, a former oil and gas lobbyist, speaks before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee at his confirmation hearing to head the Interior Department, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday.
Senate Democrats grill Trump's Interior pick on past fossil fuel lobbying work
The former oil and gas lobbyist nominated to head the Interior Department declined on Thursday to commit to recusing himself from future regulatory decisions involving past clients, telling senator...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Comoros Interior Minister Mohamed "Kiki" Daoudou addresses a press conference in Moroni on Thursday after two "assailants" and a policeman were killed and two people injured in violence when a defeated presidential candidate bidding to unseat the president was arrested. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,