Tourists walk in the flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, as rainstorms and strong winds hit the area last November. On Thursday, the United Nations' weather agency says extreme weather in 2018 hit 62 million people worldwide last year and created 2 million refugees as man-made climate change worsened. | AP

World / Science & Health

U.N. report: Extreme weather hit 62 million people in 2018, forced 2 million to relocate

AP

WASHINGTON - The United Nations’ weather agency says extreme weather last year hit 62 million people worldwide and forced 2 million people to relocate, as man-made climate change worsened.

The World Meteorological Organization’s annual state of global climate report says Earth is nearly 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) warmer than when the industrial age started. World leaders are trying to limit warming to 3.6 degrees (2 degrees Celsius).

Emissions from burning fuels such as coal, gasoline and diesel for electricity and transportation are contributing to global warming that in turn brings more intense storms, floods and droughts.

The past four years were the warmest on record, according to the report.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on global leaders to convene in September with plans to reduce emissions.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Comoros Interior Minister Mohamed "Kiki" Daoudou addresses a press conference in Moroni on Thursday after two "assailants" and a policeman were killed and two people injured in violence when a defeated presidential candidate bidding to unseat the president was arrested.
U.S. orders staff out of Comoros amid vote-related unrest
The United States ordered its personnel to depart the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros on Thursday amid "gunfire, political unrest, and infrastructure disruptions" over a disputed presidential...
A house is surrounded by flood water near Beira, Mozambique, Thursday. The first cases of cholera have been confirmed in the cyclone-ravaged city of Beira, Mozambican authorities announced on Wednesday, raising the stakes in an already desperate fight to help hundreds of thousands of people sheltering in increasingly squalid conditions.
Cholera cases soar to 139 as cyclone-ravaged Mozambique prepares mass vaccinations
The number of confirmed cholera cases in cyclone-ravaged Mozambique climbed sharply to 139 Thursday as authorities prepared to roll out a mass vaccination campaign to stem the spread of the deadly ...
Image Not Available
Puerto Rico governor slams 'bully' Trump as hurricane relief fight rages on
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello, who has clashed with President Donald Trump over disaster aid and has complained that residents of the U.S. territory are treated like "second-class citizens," in...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tourists walk in the flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, as rainstorms and strong winds hit the area last November. On Thursday, the United Nations' weather agency says extreme weather in 2018 hit 62 million people worldwide last year and created 2 million refugees as man-made climate change worsened. | AP

, , , ,