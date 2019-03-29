Cars line up to cross into the United States at San Ysidro port of entry, as seen from Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, last November. President Donald Trump on Thursday again threatened to seal the U.S.-Mexican border, claiming in a tweet that America's southern neighbor is allowing illegal immigrants to cross unhindered. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

Trump threatens to shut Mexico border, again

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Thursday again threatened to seal the U.S.-Mexican border, claiming in a tweet that America’s southern neighbor is allowing illegal immigrants to cross unhindered.

“May close the Southern Border!” the president wrote.

“Mexico is doing NOTHING to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our Country. They are all talk and no action,” he said.

“Likewise, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have taken our money for years, and do Nothing. The Dems don’t care, such BAD laws.”

The new threat to shut one of the world’s busiest borders, separating two countries with massive economic and cultural links, shows Trump is doubling down on his bid to make immigration a keystone of the gathering 2020 reelection campaign.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador rejected Trump’s criticism, telling journalists: “We are doing something on this issue.

“We are going to help in every way we can. We don’t in any way want a confrontation with the United States,” he said.

But Lopez Obrador said a solution would depend on “fundamentally addressing the causes of migration.”

Trump will likely highlight the issue when he hosts a campaign rally in Michigan later Thursday.

On Wednesday, he referred to the need for more border walls to stop “people pouring in.”

“Other countries stand there with machine-guns ready to fire. We can’t do that,” he told Fox News. “We are building massive, many, many miles of walls right now, and we are gearing up to do many more.”

The U.S. border protection agency commissioner, Kevin McAleenan, said Wednesday that the southwestern frontier faces “an unprecedented humanitarian and border security crisis.”

The worst spot, he said, is around El Paso, Texas, where agents have nowhere to put the large numbers of illegal border crossers they detain.

Nationwide, the border agency took in more than 12,000 migrants this week, it said, while just half that number would be considered already reaching “crisis level.”

With the agency on track to detain more than 100,000 people in March, “it would be the highest monthly total in a decade,” the agency said.

Overall, attempts to get across the border into the United States illegally are down substantially from a decade or more ago.

However, the last year has seen a surge and the general makeup of the arrivals has changed from single men to families and often small children — greatly complicating the task of authorities in providing basic services to detained migrants while their cases are decided.

Migrants are also appearing in greater numbers from Central America, rather than just Mexico, sometimes traveling in large groups dubbed caravans.

One is currently forming in Honduras, according to Mexico’s interior minister, Olga Sanchez Cordero. She said it could be “the ‘mother of all caravans’ and they think it might have more than 20,000 people.”

The last time Trump threatened to close the Mexican border was in December, when a row over his demand for billions of dollars in wall funding was at its peak.

Democrats in Congress turned down the funding, arguing that Trump was exaggerating problems on the border for political gain. In retaliation, Trump refused to sign wider spending bills, leading to much of the federal government having to shut down for five weeks.

Trump finally declared a national emergency so that he could bypass Congress and unlock the money — a move drawing condemnation even from many of Trump’s Republicans.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Tourists walk in the flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, as rainstorms and strong winds hit the area last November. On Thursday, the United Nations' weather agency says extreme weather in 2018 hit 62 million people worldwide last year and created 2 million refugees as man-made climate change worsened.
U.N. report: Extreme weather hit 62 million people in 2018, forced 2 million to relocate
The United Nations' weather agency says extreme weather last year hit 62 million people worldwide and forced 2 million people to relocate, as man-made climate change worsened. The World Meteorol...
In this image made from video provided by Johns Hopkins Medicine, Nina Martinez of Atlanta is wheeled into a Baltimore operating room to become reportedly the world's first kidney transplant living donor with HIV, on Monday. Martinez, 35, donated a kidney to an HIV-positive stranger, saying she "wanted to make a difference in somebody else's life" and counter the stigma that too often still surrounds HIV infection.
U.S. begins organ transplants from living donors who have HIV, achieving world first with kidney
Surgeons in Baltimore have performed what's thought to be the world's first kidney transplant from a living donor with HIV, a milestone for people with the AIDS virus — and one that could free up s...
U.S. Attorney General William Barr leaves his house after special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion between U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia in the 2016 election in McClean, Virginia, Monday.
Democrats slam William Barr's 'arrogant' summary of 300-page Robert Mueller report, demand full r...
Special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia report is more than 300 pages long, it was revealed Thursday, sparking fresh criticism from Democrats arguing that Attorney General William Barr's four...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Cars line up to cross into the United States at San Ysidro port of entry, as seen from Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, last November. President Donald Trump on Thursday again threatened to seal the U.S.-Mexican border, claiming in a tweet that America's southern neighbor is allowing illegal immigrants to cross unhindered. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,