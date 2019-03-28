Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen registers as the Democratic Progressive Party 2020 presidential candidate at the party's headquarters in Taipei on March 21. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

Taiwan's confirms request to buy new U.S. fighter jets and tanks, risking Chinese anger

AP

BEIJING - Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says her government has asked to purchase new fighter jets and tanks from the U.S.

If approved, the purchase could set off new tensions between the U.S. and China, which considers Taiwan its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. Speaking during a visit to Hawaii on Wednesday, Tsai said requests have been submitted for F-16V fighters and M1 tanks.

She said the addition of the new weaponry would “greatly enhance our land and air capabilities, strengthen military morale, and show to the world the U.S. commitment to Taiwan’s defense.”

The U.S. is Taiwan’s main supplier of defensive weapons, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

Tsai’s unofficial Hawaii visit comes at the end of a trip to three of Taiwan’s Pacific Island allies.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Students in Ahmedabad celebrate Wednesday after India shot down one of its satellites with an anti-satellite missile in a test.
U.S. studying India anti-satellite weapons test, warns of space debris
Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has warned any nations contemplating anti-satellite weapons tests like the one India carried out Wednesday that they risk making a "mess" in space ...
Image Not Available
Chinese rocket startup fails to put satellite into orbit
A rocket developed by OneSpace has failed to reach orbit after lifting off from a state launch facility in northwestern China, state media reported Thursday, the second failed orbital launch by ...
Image Not Available
Shadowy group accused of North Korean Embassy intrusion in Spain suspends operations
A dissident group accused of breaking into North Korea's embassy in Madrid said on Thursday it was temporarily suspending operations, after a Spanish judge issued international arrest warrants for ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen registers as the Democratic Progressive Party 2020 presidential candidate at the party's headquarters in Taipei on March 21. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,